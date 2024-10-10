Pakistan Govt Will Not Allow PTM To Establish Parallel Court Disguised As Jirga: Nagvi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

PTM marches across Miran Shah in protest 'against State brutalities with Pashtuns', Nov. 15, 2020. [Photo: Afrasiab Khattak/Twitter]

Pakistani Interior Mohsin Naqvi declared on Wednesday that the would not allow the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) to establish a parallel court under the guise of a jirga (tribal council), stating that no parallel court will be permitted under any circumstances.

Naqvi clarified that while the government does not object to the traditional holding of jirgas, which have historical significance, the format proposed by the PTM does not qualify as a legitimate jirga.

He emphasized that the PTM's gatherings cannot be referred to as both a jirga and a court, reaffirming the government's stance against any parallel judicial system.

The PTM was banned for its alleged verbal attacks on the state and police, as well as promoting ethnic discrimination, which Naqvi stated could divide the nation.

Naqvi urged the PTM to advocate for the rights of their community but condemned their use of inflammatory language, warning against inciting public hostility toward the government.

He acknowledged that some political leaders had engaged in talks with the PTM to discuss rights but noted that these talks had not been followed up with further discussions.

The government's actions came as the PTM prepared for a grand jirga scheduled for October 11 in Khyber district, defying the federal government's ban.

The PTM alleged that three of its supporters were killed by“direct firing” from law enforcement agencies ahead of the jirga.

Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Nisar Baaz claimed in the KP Assembly that the police took action against the jirga attendees, resulting in three deaths and over ten injuries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police dismantled the PTM's camp in Khyber district, arrested several individuals, and suspended internet services around the area of the Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga.

The district administration invoked Section 144, banning political gatherings for 30 days and warning that participation in any PTM activities would be met with legal consequences.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed deep concern over the violence in Khyber and opposed the use of force against unarmed protesters.

The ban on the PTM and the violent confrontations highlight escalating tensions between the government and the movement. With PTM supporters defying the ban, protesters and law enforcement clashes have only intensified.

