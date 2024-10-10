ILTM Africa 2025 ignites luxury and art at new Norval Foundation venue

(MENAFNEditorial) Cape Town, 9 October 2024 – International Luxury Market Africa (ILTMA) is proud to announce that its highly anticipated 2025 event, themed ‘Ignite Africa with Luxury Travel’, will be held at the prestigious Norval Foundation in Cape Town from 06 to 08 April. This move from Kirstenbosch Gardens marks an exciting new chapter for ILTM Africa, positioning art as a key component of luxury tourism.



“We cannot wait to welcome the world’s luxury industry to Cape Town for the 2025 International Luxury Travel Market Africa gathering. And in the Norval Foundation in Tokai, this event will have an incredible venue to showcase Cape Town’s artistic side. Long known for our natural splendour, our food and our wine, Cape Town is also one of the world’s great art cities, and delegates at ILTM are in for a treat at this beautiful contemporary art museum and sculpture garden,” says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.



“The luxury tourism sector is hugely important to Cape Town’s economy and its potential to add sustainable jobs, and it is wonderful that yet another aspect of the Mother City’s allure as a global travel destination will be highlighted through this choice of venue. I look forward to welcoming all the buyers, exhibitors, media to ILTM Africa 2025 in April.”



Highlighting the growing importance of art in luxury travel, Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director, ILTM Africa, adds: “Art is fast becoming the new culinary tourism. Cultural immersion is now a core element of the luxury tourism experience. The Norval Foundation, with its captivating art museum and sculpture garden, provides the perfect setting to explore this exciting trend and ignite new ideas about African luxury travel.”



A niche, boutique event, ILTM Africa 2025 will once again bring together the most discerning buyers and exhibitors in the luxury travel sphere. In addition to the established networking and appointment opportunities, 2025 will introduce ‘In Conversation’, a relaxed space designed to foster thought-provoking discussions and ignite the exchange of innovative ideas.



The Norval Foundation has a unique setting, combining world-class art with the natural beauty of the Cape Town landscape. From its curated exhibitions to the inspiring outdoor sculpture garden, the venue provides numerous opportunities for exploration and discovery while conducting business.



“As an art museum which prides ourselves on amplifying African art & artists, we are very pleased to be able to introduce a new audience of international guests to our museum & art offering, creating an introduction to some of the incredible talents our country and continent have to offer. As we work to celebrate African artists on a global stage & support art education, this partnership serves to support this mission with guests from around the world,” says Caroline Greyling, Museum Director, Norval Foundation



This year, ILTM Africa will also be collaborating with local artisans, providing a unique platform to showcase their talents and connect with key players in the luxury tourism industry. This initiative reinforces the Norval Foundation's dedication to promoting modern and contemporary art from Africa and the diaspora, further igniting the synergy between luxury travel and African creativity.





MENAFN10102024000070016240ID1108765520