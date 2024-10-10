(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Buenos Aires authorities launched a major operation against illegal betting on Tuesday, October 8. The action involved 30 raids, resulting in the dismantling of an illegal gambling and four arrests.



The operation blocked over 1,800 unauthorized betting websites and notified 14 celebrities and influencers promoting illegal platforms . Police seized 250 million pesos ($256,000) in cash and several firearms.



Online gambling has become a pressing issue in Argentina, particularly due to concerns about underage addiction. A recent study by Argentine universities revealed that 40% of young people aged 15-29 currently gamble or have recently done so.



Three out of four dedicate up to two hours daily to betting, wagering two out of every three pesos given by parents for daily expenses.







Argentina lacks a national law governing online gambling, but many provinces have passed their own legislation. Buenos Aires city authorized betting sites in December 2018, estimating potential annual revenue of 500 million pesos ($512,000).



Reports of underage gambling addiction prompted additional measures in the capital. The city capped the number of licensed operators at 11 and blocked access to over 1,200 betting pages on school Wi-Fi networks.

Buenos Aires Cracks Down on Illegal Online Betting

Jorge Macri, Buenos Aires' head of government, emphasized the risk online gambling poses to children's health. He stated, "We've always said: 'Children and gambling? No!' That's why we're working with the Legislature to pass a law on underage addiction as soon as possible."



However, the city's 2025 budget proposes reducing the gross revenue tax on online gambling companies to 6%, while casinos pay 12%. An opposition deputy introduced a bill demanding higher taxes to fund an addiction prevention program for schools.



A report revealed that at least 9.29% of Argentines gambled online last year, with higher rates among younger age groups. The list of notified influencers includes diverse profiles, from a transgender airline captain to former reality TV contestants and a popular singer.

