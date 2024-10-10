NASA, SpaceX to undock 8th crew mission from ISS on October 13

(MENAFN) NASA and SpaceX are now targeting Sunday, October 13, for the undocking of the eighth crew rotation mission from the International Space Station (ISS), according to a statement released by NASA on Tuesday. This mission, known as "Crew-8," marks NASA's eighth commercial crew rotation collaboration with SpaceX. The planned undocking comes as mission managers keep a close eye on weather conditions and potential impacts from Hurricane Milton as it approaches the Florida peninsula.



Crew-8 was launched on March 3 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and successfully transported a team of astronauts to the ISS. The crew includes NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, along with Alexander Grebenkin from Roscosmos, Russia's state space corporation. As the mission nears its conclusion, the focus remains on ensuring a safe and timely return for the crew amid changing weather conditions.



NASA's continued partnership with SpaceX demonstrates a significant step forward in commercial space travel, as the agency works to maintain a steady presence on the ISS. The upcoming undocking will be closely monitored, particularly with the potential for weather-related delays due to Hurricane Milton's approach. As preparations proceed, both NASA and SpaceX are prioritizing the safety and well-being of the astronauts.



The Crew-8 mission exemplifies the collaborative efforts in international space exploration, as astronauts from different countries work together aboard the ISS. With the mission nearing its end, anticipation builds for the crew's safe return to Earth, highlighting the ongoing advancements in space travel and exploration facilitated by commercial partnerships.

