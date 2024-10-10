Join The Excitement At The Plus500 City Half Marathon Dubai: A Celebration Of Running And Community

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated events on Dubai's sporting calendar - the Plus500 City Half Marathon Dubai. Set to dazzle the cityscape on October 27th, back at the iconic Dubai International Centre (DIFC), marking the 6th edition of a race celebrated for its exhilarating atmosphere.

With three race categories - 21km, 10km and 5km - the Plus500 City Half Marathon Dubai is designed to cater to runners of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned marathon runner or a weekend warrior, this event promises a perfect blend of competitive spirit and community camaraderie.

Adding to the excitement, Plus500 takes on the pivotal role of Title Sponsor. Their support elevates the event, promising a top-tier race environment that mirrors Plus500's commitment to excellence and community engagement. As a global leader in fintech, Plus500's involvement underscores the significance of this event in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

In the heart of DIFC, participants will experience the vibrant pulse of Dubai as they navigate a course that blends urban sophistication with an energetic race environment. The atmosphere will be electric, filled with cheers, music, and the collective anticipation of a city that thrives on health, fitness, and community spirit.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments, said:“DIFC is delighted to welcome runners back for the 2024 edition of the Plus500 City Half Marathon, the first major race of the season. We look forward to seeing members of the DIFC community and UAE residents take part in this vibrant event. We wish everyone the best of luck.”

Steven Matthijs, from Promoseven Sports Marketing says“We are really excited to welcome Plus500 as our new Title Partner for the City Half Marathon which inaugurated in 2019. We are set to break participation numbers yet again this year keeping in mind the all the runners who create and make the success of this event year on year! Not to forget all the other stakeholders and authorities who ensure we can deliver a safe and successful journey to everyone involved. See you all on the start line!

Date: October 27, 2024

Location: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Race Categories: 5km, 10km, 21km

Title Sponsor: Plus500

Venue Partner: DIFC

Official Health Care Partner: Medcare

Official Apparel Partner: Skechers

Under the Auspices of Dubai Sports Council, Dubai 30x30 Organizer: Promoseven Sports Marketing

Online Registration are now open at

