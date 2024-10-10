U.S. Restaurants, Full-Service, And Sit Down Market 2024-2030: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics, And Revenue Forecasts - A $609.5 Billion Industry Opportunity
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Restaurants, Full-Service, Sit Down: Analytics, Extensive financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
Key Findings:
Restaurants, Full-Service, Sit Down industry (U.S.) market to reach $609.48 billion by 2030. Restaurants, Full-Service, Sit Down Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
Core Benefits to Customer:
Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies Deep industry and company financials
This report features:
Historical data Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR Operating ratios Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Industry Description for this NAIC Code
Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)
Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)
This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2030
Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
Appendix: Assumptions
Data Description and Sources
Companies Profiled in the Report
Bloomin Brands Inc Texas Roadhouse Inc Fertitta Entertainment Inc Flynn Restaurant Group LP Brinker International Inc Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (The) BJs Restaurants Inc Levy Restaurants PF Changs China Bistro Inc First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Dine Brands Global Inc Sadot Group Inc Ruby Tuesday Operations LLC (Ruby Tuesday Inc) Cannae Holdings Inc Chuys Holdings Inc Wingstop Inc Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc ONE Group Hospitality Inc (The) J Alexanders Holdings Inc Kura Sushi USA Inc
