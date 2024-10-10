EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Kontron AG Highlights Collaboration with Qualcomm to Transform Edge Computing and AI

10.10.2024 / 10:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

San Diego, United States of America, October 10 - Kontron AG, a global leader in IoT and in Embedded Computing is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., to transform Edge Computing and AI. At Qualcomm Technologies' Age of Industrial Intelligence event Austin, Texas on October 9, 2024, Kontron highlighted this collaboration, which aims to redefine the landscape of edge computing and artificial intelligence, bringing together Kontron's expertise in rugged embedded systems with Qualcomm Technologies' cutting-edge mobile and AI technologies. The collaboration focuses on developing next-generation solutions for a wide range of industries, including automotive, industrial automation, railways, and smart cities. By utilizing Qualcomm Technologies' advanced 5G, AI, and edge computing capabilities, Kontron will enhance its portfolio of embedded solutions to meet the evolving needs of these sectors. Hannes Niederhauser, CEO at Kontron, emphasized the significance of this collaboration:“With our vision already taking shape in the IoT marketplace, our collaboration with Qualcomm represents a pivotal moment in the further evolution of connected embedded systems. We're not merely upgrading technology; we're revolutionizing it. This partnership allows us to create a seamless pathway for our customers to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence, and next-generation connectivity with the highest security.” Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm Europe, Inc. added: "The emergence of next-generation devices, powered by developments in AI, edge computing, and connectivity, are set to accelerate the transformation of industries. We are excited to collaborate with Kontron to help them bring new technologies to the embedded ecosystem." The collaboration will incorporate Qualcomm Technologies' processors throughout Kontron's product lineup and is already being applied in several projects currently. This implementation will substantially boost edge AI capabilities, allowing for more effective data processing in challenging environments and creating new opportunities for industrial IoT applications. Kontron's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated by its position as a European developer and manufacturer of 5G modules for the automotive industry, with all development and production taking place in Germany. This move positions Kontron as a key player in ensuring a secure global supply chain of components for critical communications infrastructure. As companies increasingly recognize the need for advanced AI and connectivity solutions, Kontron are working with Qualcomm Technologies to build platforms that will enable businesses to utilize data, AI, and machine learning. This collaboration paves the way for a new era of intelligent, high-performance embedded systems that will drive innovation across industries.

Follow Kontron:



· Kontron on

X

· Kontron on

LinkedIn

· News about Kontron can also be found in the official

Kontron blog



About Kontron Kontron AG (, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX®

and TecDAX®

of the German Stock Exchange.

Media Contacts

Christine Shannon

Kontron America

M: +18583720598

... Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG

M: +49 151 151 93881

... Leon-Philipp Kleiss

Kontron AG

M: +43 664 60191 5153

...

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron Europe GmbH. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks or copyrights by their respective owners and are recognized. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Subject to change without notice. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.

10.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Kontron AG Industriezeile 35 4020 Linz Austria Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0 E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5 WKN: A0X9EJ Indices: SDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 2005837



End of News EQS News Service