Jordanian Embassy In Washington Advises Citizens In Hurricane-Affected Areas To Exercise Caution

10/10/2024 4:06:32 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) – The Jordanian Embassy in Washington has urged Jordanian citizens residing in areas affected by Hurricane Milton to take all necessary precautions and heed warnings from local officials.
It stated via the "X" platform that in case of emergencies, citizens can contact the embassy's emergency hotline at (202) 294-9522.

Jordan News Agency

