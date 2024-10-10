Jordanian Embassy In Washington Advises Citizens In Hurricane-Affected Areas To Exercise Caution

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) – The Jordanian Embassy in Washington has urged Jordanian citizens residing in areas affected by Hurricane Milton to take all necessary precautions and heed warnings from local officials.It stated via the "X" that in case of emergencies, citizens can contact the embassy's emergency hotline at (202) 294-9522.

