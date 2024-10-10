Egypt’s General Authority for Government Services organizes public auction at Giza Sports Club

(MENAFN) The General Authority for Government Services, in collaboration with the General Administration of Neglected and Customs Sales at Port Said Customs, led by Mohamed El-Nouty, has organized a public auction at the Giza Sports Club Hall located on El-Bahr El-Aazam Street, beneath Abbas Bridge in Giza. This auction was specifically set up to sell a variety of car lots and other goods that have been categorized as neglected or stagnant at Port Said Port. The event aims to clear out surplus inventory that has been taking up valuable space in the port facilities.



During this auction session, a total of 84 lots were sold, generating significant revenue of 52 million, 914 thousand and 500 pounds. The successful sale reflects the effectiveness of the auction process in disposing of these stagnant items, providing a boost to the economy while also freeing up much-needed space in the port. The auction attracted various bidders, highlighting the demand for these goods and the importance of such events in managing excess inventory.



This initiative is part of a broader effort to adhere to a presidential directive aimed at eliminating stagnant and neglected goods stored in Egyptian ports. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to improving port operations and efficiency by ensuring that ports serve primarily as transit gateways rather than storage facilities for goods and merchandise. Regular monitoring of container statuses and neglected inventory in warehouses and customs yards is crucial for achieving these goals.



By transforming Egyptian ports into efficient transit points, the government hopes to enhance trade and logistics capabilities, ultimately contributing to the country's economic development. Clearing out neglected inventory is a significant step toward optimizing port operations, enabling a smoother flow of goods and fostering a more dynamic trading environment in Egypt. This approach not only facilitates better resource management but also aligns with the strategic vision for modernizing the country's trade infrastructure.

