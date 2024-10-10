عربي


Ratan Tata Death: Maharashtra Cabinet Urges Centre To Award Bharat Ratna To Late Former Chairman Of Tata Group

10/10/2024 3:15:15 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Following legendry industrialist Ratan Tata's death on Wednesday, the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution to urge Centre to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on the late former chairman of Tata Group.

Live Mint

