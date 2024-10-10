Tarun Chugh Accuses AAP Of Poor Financial Management In Delhi, Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, on Thursday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for poor management in the national Capital and said it has brought Delhi to the brink of bankruptcy.

Talking to IANS, Tarun Chugh said, "Due to misguided policies and poor financial management, the AAP in Delhi has pushed Punjab into an economic crisis and a web of debt. The AAP has brought Delhi to the brink of bankruptcy. There are no funds to pay salaries, and Delhi's fraudulent model is gradually being exposed."

Chugh claimed that former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal had squandered the entire treasury on the party's cronies.

"Initially, Arvind Kejriwal was robbing people through the liquor mafia and various corrupt means. The AAP has squandered the entire treasury on its cronies. Delhi's schools lack teachers, roads are filled with potholes, and the treasury is empty. This situation reflects the AAP's fraudulent model in Delhi," he alleged.

Chugh further asserted that wherever the Congress and the AAP formed a government, they squandered money from the treasury.

"They have looted the treasury wherever they have formed a government, whether it is Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, or Delhi. There is no financial management," he stated.

Tarun Chugh also expressed deep sorrow on the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata and said, "Ratan Tata was a true lover of India and a superlative industrialist who made historic contributions to India's economy, especially in the industrial sector. He worked tirelessly to improve the lives of millions of young people."

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, died at 86 late on Wednesday night.

Just on Monday, the industrialist in a social media post had dismissed speculation surrounding his health and had said that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age.