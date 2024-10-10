Al Jazeera Condemns Continued Targeting Of Its Journalists By Israeli Occupation Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Israeli Forces targeted a number of journalists working in and around Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip this afternoon, killing one of the cameramen, and seriously injuring Al Jazeera Arabic Channel's cameraman Fadi Al Wahidi with a bullet to his neck, causing critical injury while covering the attack on the camp.

Al Jazeera has strongly condemned the continued targeting of its journalists by the Israeli Occupation Forces.

“This comes in the aftermath of targeting another Al Jazeera cameraman Ali Al Attar, two days ago, who is still in critical condition, deprived of the necessary medical care due to the siege imposed on the area. This incident marks yet another grave violation against journalists in Gaza, where Israeli forces have been increasingly hostile toward media workers,” Al Jazeera said in a statement.

Al Wahidi was covering the Israeli bombardment and ground invasion of Jabalia camp, which has entered its fifth day.

The Israeli military has ordered all residents to evacuate the camp, yet continues to target anyone attempting to move, while colleague Ali Al-Attar was covering the conditions of the displaced in Deir al-Balah.

The deliberate targeting of journalists is a flagrant violation of international laws protecting the press and humanitarian workers in war zones.

Al Jazeera has urgently called on the international community to take immediate action to ensure the safety of journalists and civilians in Gaza, and hold the Israeli Occupation Forces accountable for their repeated crimes against journalists.