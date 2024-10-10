Tad AI Unveils An Innovative AI Music Generator Set To Revolutionize The Music Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HIX, a prominent AI solutions provider, has officially launched Tad , an innovative AI generator designed to simplify and democratize the music creation process. Tad empowers users to create original, royalty-free songs in seconds, challenging the status quo of traditional music production.Camille Sawyer, CEO of HIX, announced Tad's launch, stating, "Tad has been carefully developed to rival leaders like Suno AI and other AI music generators. Our offers a diverse range of musical possibilities, enabling users to create songs across various genres and moods."Tad AI ensures that all music produced with paid subscriptions is 100% royalty-free and entirely original. "Our subscribers can confidently use their generated songs without worrying about legal concerns," Camille Sawyer affirmed.With Tad AI, users can generate a wide variety of music styles, from classical and jazz to pop and electronic. Customization options based on mood allow for the creation of unique tracks, including exciting, calming, and emotional compositions.Tad AI also generates original lyrics, offering creative support for users. This AI-driven feature crafts original, engaging lyrics based on the song title provided, ensuring that the resulting songs resonate with the intended theme and emotional impact. "Our innovative AI music maker not only composes captivating melodies but also supports users by providing well-crafted, contextually relevant lyrics," emphasized Sawyer.Designed for simplicity, Tad makes music creation accessible to everyone. With a user-friendly interface, the process is streamlined: users input a song title and lyrics or let the AI song generator generate them, select their preferences, and click 'Create.'Tad AI caters to hobbyists and professionals alike, providing valuable assistance for musicians, content creators, vloggers, brands, and casual users. The AI music generator offers a free access option, ensuring budget-conscious creators can still generate music at no cost.For more information, please visit:

