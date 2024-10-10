Qatar Hosts Preparatory Meeting For GCC Health Ministry Undersecretaries
Date
10/10/2024 2:15:43 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Qatar hosted the preparatory meeting for the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of health of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries yesterday. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Salih Ali Al Marri, Assistant Minister for Health Affairs. The meeting of the Health Ministries' Undersecretaries comes as part of the preparations for the 10th meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee, scheduled to take place in Doha tomorrow. The preparatory meeting discussed a number of important topics aimed at enhancing health cooperation among GCC countries.
MENAFN10102024000063011010ID1108764934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.