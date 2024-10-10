Qatar Hosts Preparatory Meeting For GCC Health Ministry Undersecretaries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar hosted the preparatory meeting for the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries yesterday. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Salih Ali Al Marri, Assistant for Health Affairs. The meeting of the Health Ministries' Undersecretaries comes as part of the preparations for the 10th meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee, scheduled to take place in Doha tomorrow. The preparatory meeting discussed a number of important topics aimed at enhancing health cooperation among GCC countries.