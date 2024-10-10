Grappling With Singapore's Plastic Waste With Global Innovations, And Local Strategies For Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Sustainability & the Environment will be Guest of Honour at the Plastics Recycling Show Asia, taking place at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 13-14 November 2024. Dr Khor will give the opening address at the event's free-to-attend two-day before touring the floor.Singapore's plastic waste problem is a growing concern, with more than 900,000 tonnes of plastic waste generated annually, but only a small percentage (around 4%) being recycled. While global solutions are important, local solutions tailored to Singapore's context can be more effective in addressing the issue.The Plastics Recycling Show Asia is designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.Leading global and regional companies and organisations involved in plastics recycling who have confirmed their attendance as exhibitors include: ADUPI, ALBA/interzero, BEIER, BoReTech, Dalmia Polypro, Ecoplast Consulting, EREMA, ExxonMobil, Fimic, Krones Recycling, NGR, Pan Era Group, Pashupati Group, Polystar, trinamiX and Veolia. Clariant and BASF/Chemetall are event silver sponsors.The show's in-depth conference programme will cover all the key issues currently facing the plastic recycling value chain in Asia and beyond. Speakers from leading global brands already confirmed include Marc Cox, Director for Stakeholder Relations at Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Caitlin Punzalan, Philippines Corporate and Government Affairs Lead at Mondelez International and Zhaolong Shi, Materials Senior Expert, Packaging Science Centre at L'Oreal Operations.Topics covered in individual sessions and discussion panels include: a regional market overview, a regulation update, the latest developments in chemical and physical plastics recycling, IT and software innovation, and the challenges and solutions for waste management, collection and sorting.Among the geographical focus sessions delivered by local experts will be sessions focusing on plastics recycling in Indonesia, China and India. Topics already confirmed in the Spotlight on Materials session include PET packaging, PE film recycling and HDPE recycling. The final day of the conference will close with sessions looking at the latest industry technology and innovations and a future roadmap for plastics recycling in the region.“We are delighted that Dr Amy Khor is joining us as Guest of Honour at the Plastics Recycling Show Asia,” said Matt Barber, Global Events Director at Crain Communications.“We have had very positive engagement from all parts of the plastics value chain to the news that the Plastics Recycling Show Asia is coming to Singapore and that can only be further strengthened by this high level of Government support. We are looking forward to holding a successful event in November.”The Plastics Recycling Show Asia is organised by Crain Communications and supported by the Waste Management & Recycling Association of Singapore (WMRAS), who are hosting the Singapore Pavilion in the exhibition featuring leading local companies innovating in plastics recycling.Other regional and international industry associations supporting the event include Plastics Recyclers Europe, SCIC Singapore Chemistry Industry Council, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, Indonesian Plastics Recyclers, China Plastic Reuse & Recycling Association (CPRRA) and Indonesian Plastic Recycling Association (ADUPI).For full details of the conference programme and to register to attend visit the PRS Asia website:Plastics Recycling Show Events Calendar.Plastics Recycling Show Asia, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 13-14 November 2024..Plastics Recycling Show India, NESCO Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC), Mumbai 4-6 December 2024.Plastics Recycling Show Europe, RAI Amsterdam, 1-2 April 2025.Plastics Recycling Show Middle East & Africa, 15-17 September 2025Social MediaLinked In:X:About the Plastics Recycling Show AsiaThe Plastics Recycling Show Asia (PRS Asia) is the annual exhibition and conference for plastics recycling professionals in the region. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to learn, network and capitalise on the business opportunities plastic recycling offers. The annual event is organised by Crain Communications and takes place at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 13-14 November 2024.

