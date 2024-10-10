IDDA Brings Azerbaijan’s Largest Delegation to GITEX, Showcasing eGov Innovations and Regional Business Hub Initiatives

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 08 October, 2024 – The Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan (IDDA) is set to participate in GITEX 2024, highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing position in digital transformation and innovation. This year marks Azerbaijan’s largest-ever presence at the event, supporting five startups and three local IT companies at GITEX Expand North Star (ENS), coupled with four additional IT companies at GITEX Global, all in the Azerbaijan Pavilion.



“Our participation in GITEX 2024 is a pivotal opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan’s digital transformation journey,” said Inara Valiyeva, Chairperson at IDDA. “We are here to demonstrate the technological advancements, foster strategic partnerships and explore innovative solutions. We are also proud to present Azerbaijan Innovation Center – AIM, a technology and business platform, which will serve as a launchpad for start-up success and a catalyst for global collaboration.



IDDA's participation will focus on several key areas: E-Government solutions reflecting its committed move towards a paperless world, the introduction of business expansion opportunities in Azerbaijan, and advancements in cybersecurity. By introducing initiatives such as mygov and Digital Login, the agency envisions a fully digitised public sector that enhances both service delivery and citizen engagement.



Additionally, IDDA will spotlight Azerbaijan as an ideal destination for business, offering critical infrastructure and resources to drive innovation, growth, and international partnerships. In leading efforts to ensure that the country's cybersecurity infrastructure is robust and able to protect both public and private sectors from the growing threat of cyber-attacks, the agency gives organisations the confidence to leverage the nation as a springboard into new markets and business opportunities.



As part of its commitment to fostering Azerbaijan’s tech ecosystem, IDDA is actively supporting IT companies from the country. “By facilitating their participation at GITEX 2024, IDDA is providing a platform for local companies to engage with global stakeholders, potential investors, and international markets. This involvement is a critical step toward establishing Azerbaijan as a regional hub for innovation, where global collaborations drive long-term growth,” said Valiyeva.



At GITEX Expand North Star (ENS), startups like Perkskit will highlight a FinTech-enabled HR solution to enhance employee engagement through personalised benefits, while Epoint and Payriff will showcase scalable payment solutions for businesses. Glorri’s AI-powered HR platform aims to improve hiring efficiency, and dmp will demonstrate how AI enhances digital procurement across the Caspian and Middle East. Three IT companies—Destec Group, United Payment, and Pixite—will also exhibit their innovative solutions in ERP, FinTech, and AI-driven design respectively.



At GITEX Global, Smart Solutions Group will present its high-load applications for public and private sectors, SetClapp will display business automation tools, and iTicket Global will feature innovative event ticketing solutions. BestComp Group, a regional leader in system integration and data centre solutions, will re-affirm Azerbaijan’s strong tech presence, demonstrating the nation’s adaptability and innovation across various industries.



In addition to showcasing Azerbaijan’s dynamic tech ecosystem, Dominique Piotet, Expert in Technopark Development at IDDA, will participate in the high-profile panel discussion titled ‘Emerging Economies: Catalysts for Innovation’ on the Spotlight Stage on Wednesday, 16th October from 15:40 to 16:00.



"We are excited about our participation in GITEX 2024 and the opportunity to highlight Azerbaijan’s thriving tech ecosystem," said Piotet. "We invite government entities and private organisations to visit us at the Azerbaijan Pavilion to explore collaboration opportunities and learn how expanding into Azerbaijan can help their businesses grow within our dynamic, innovation-driven environment."







