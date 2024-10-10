Land Dispute And Mining Controversy: Citizen's Complaint Brings Police Inquiry

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a recent hearing at the Right to Public Services Commission, chaired by Judge Muhammad Asim Imam, two complaints were addressed. One of the cases involved Ayaz Sarwar from Abbottabad, who sought the Commission's intervention for the registration of an FIR. Sarwar presented detailed evidence, including photos and videos, showing that a leaseholder had illegally occupied his 74 kanals (37939.3 square meters) and 14 marlas of land without fulfilling requirements.

Sarwar further claimed that illegal activities were being carried out on his land, causing the government a daily loss of around Rs. 25 million. Despite the Deputy Commissioner's orders to halt the operations, the mining continued. Sarwar mentioned that despite filing petitions across various legal forums, the leaseholder remained unresponsive, and the police had not registered the FIR.

Recognizing the severity of the issue, the Commission ordered the District Police Officer of Abbottabad to conduct a full inquiry and submit a report within a month.

In a separate case, Zia-ud-Din, a resident of Peshawar, also filed a request for FIR registration with the Commission. However, after failing to appear for the third consecutive time, his application was dismissed.

Judge Muhammad Asim Imam emphasized that the RTS Commission is dedicated to resolving citizens' grievances but urged the public to demonstrate seriousness by attending hearings on time. He reiterated that the Commission is committed to providing timely and transparent services for all.