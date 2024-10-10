Clashes Erupt At Ghaznali Sector: Pakistani Forces Respond To Afghan Aggression Along Pak-Afghan Border
Date
10/10/2024 1:47:51 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In a recent incident in the Nushki district of Balochistan, Afghan forces demonstrated aggression along the Pak-Afghan border, prompting a robust response from the Pakistan Army.
According to security sources, Afghan forces opened fire on Pakistani posts in the Ghaznali sector of Nushki. In retaliation, Pakistan targeted Afghan checkpoints, effectively countering the aggression.
Also Read: Land Dispute and mining Controversy: Citizen's Complaint Brings Police Inquiry
The exchange of fire occurred while Pakistani forces were engaged in repairing the border fence. In response, Pakistan launched a comprehensive operation against the Afghan forces, resulting in significant losses for them.
Sources indicated that Pakistan will continue to take effective measures to safeguard its borders. This unprovoked aggression from Afghan forces has been witnessed before, and Pakistani forces remain committed to protecting the nation's integrity at all costs.
MENAFN10102024000189011041ID1108764768
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.