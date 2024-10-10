PPDS appoints experienced LED ‘all-rounder’ Carles Forné to support southern EMEA region as new Solutions Manager LED

(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, 8 October 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of highly experienced LED ‘all-round’ specialist, Carles Forné, to its EMEA based Technical Sales Support team.



Accepting the newly created role of Solutions Manager LED for South EMEA, Barcelona-based Carles brings an invaluable set of specialist skills to PPDS, with 360 degree technical expertise and product experience in the indoor and outdoor LED market, including sales, distribution, repairs, and project management.



Continuing a fast paced and prosperous seven year career, Carles has amassed enviable knowledge and experience of all major LED manufacturers, including PPDS’ evolving portfolio of advanced Philips LED solutions, gained from various product management and service technician roles.



Seizing opportunities

Reporting to PPDS Director of Technical Sales Support, Jan Van Tieghem, Carles’ new role as Solutions Manager LED for South EMEA will see him play an intrinsic role in developing and executing the company’s accelerated growth strategy and ambitions in Southern EMEA, with Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Greece among the territories he will cover.



Among his key responsibilities include pre- and post-sales LED support and driving a greater understanding of the benefits available with Philips dvLED across all market verticals within these territories.



Making a difference

Commenting on his appointment, Carles said: “PPDS has made some incredible strides, going from a near unknown in the LED market, to engineering a growing number of unique features that stand the product apart. Whether it is new adopters to the technology or those looking to upgrade, Philips direct view LED is an integral part of the conversation, with examples of installations – including indoor, outdoor, and All In One – increasingly prevalent in almost every area.



“The opportunities to support the partners joining PPDS on this growth story are clear and I’m incredibly excited to join the team during this exciting phase of our shared journey.”



Jan Van Tieghem added: “With his diverse knowledge and experience of the LED market, together with an existing understanding of our solutions and business ethos, Carles is the ideal fit for this important role. As a company, we have ambitious growth targets for our LED business. Supporting those installations with the same levels of technical expertise as for all our other Philips Professional Displays is essential, and it’s vital we have the right people on board. On behalf of everyone at PPDS, I welcome Carles to the team.”





