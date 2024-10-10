Aster DM Healthcare appoints Nalla Karunanithy CEO of Digital Health & E-Commerce as myAster leads UAE’s digital healthcare revolution

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare)

Dubai, UAE, 8th October, 2024: Aster DM Healthcare, the largest integrated healthcare provider in GCC, has announced the appointment of Nalla Karunanithy as the CEO of Aster Digital Health & E-Commerce business. The appointment is in alignment with the company’s efforts to further strengthen its ambition in digital health and power myAster’s expansion in GCC markets beyond UAE. Leading the digital healthcare revolution in GCC, myAster has been successful in delivering superior personalized healthcare solutions for its customers in UAE, and in the process experienced a substantial surge in user growth and engagement, reflecting UAE’s increasing adoption of digital health solutions. The platform has observed a significant growth in downloads in FY24, reaching over 6.2 million users in total. It has also reported an impressive surge in monthly active users – underscoring a significant shift towards digital healthcare as more individuals turn to technology for managing their health.

myAster’s reach and impact have also expanded significantly, becoming the top healthcare super-app in GCC, touching 4.37 million lives. With access to 5 Aster hospitals, 650+ doctors, 58 clinics and 270 pharmacies in the UAE, appointment bookings on myAster rose to 500,000, and pharmacy orders skyrocketed to over 650,000. The platform has also enhanced user convenience by reducing access time to a General Physical from 30-45 minutes to just 5-10 minutes.

With myAster, Aster DM Healthcare is shaping the future of healthcare by revolutionizing how people access and experience medical services. Through its accessible and personalized super app, myAster is focused on creating seamless, patient-centric solutions that empower individuals to manage their health proactively, bridging the gap between physical and digital care. The company aims to further strengthen its ambition in digital health and expand myAster beyond UAE to other markets in the GCC.

To take this vision forward, Nalla Karunanithy will be the key driver leading the next phase of growth. With 15 years of experience in digital and technology leadership, Nalla has successfully driven digital transformations across retail, banking and real estate in the Middle East. He has a proven track record, having launched innovations like the region’s first unmanned grocery store and autonomous warehouses. In his new role, Nalla will spearhead Aster’s digital roadmap, driving innovation and expanding the group’s digital capabilities.

Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Digital transformation is the way forward for healthcare in the Middle East and this is proven by the remarkable growth that we’ve witnessed with myAster. Today it is the No.1 healthcare app in UAE which has already touched more than 4 million lives. By harnessing the power of data and digital innovation, we are transforming the healthcare landscape, setting new standards for convenience, quality, and care in the industry. We strongly believe that Nalla’s expertise and leadership will be crucial in elevating our digital health arm to the next level as we move forward with our growth plans in the region.”

Commenting on his appointment, Nalla Karunanithy – CEO, Digital Health & eCommerce, Aster DM Healthcare GCC said, "I am thrilled to join Aster DM Healthcare at such a pivotal time for digital transformation in healthcare. In a relatively short period, myAster has made remarkable strides, successfully delivering superior personalized healthcare solutions for its customers in the UAE. Going forward, my focus will be on driving further innovation through the integration of AI and data analytics, to create seamless, and patient-centric digital experiences that align with our vision of making healthcare more accessible, predictive and personalized across the region. I look forward to utilizing AI driven insights to tailor patient care and empower them with proactive health management tools in the GCC. "

To meet the rising demand, myAster has also introduced new features designed to enhance user experience and streamline healthcare management. Among the latest updates is the Health Profile feature, which allows users to track key health parameters including Blood Pressure, Body Measurements, Glucose Levels, and Risk Factors such as Smoking, Diabetes, and Hypertension. Additionally, myAster has launched Lab on App, a new feature which consolidates access to prescriptions, lab reports, and radiology reports in a single place. These advancements mark a significant milestone in the app’s commitment to delivering superior healthcare solutions, and a complete cycle of care.





