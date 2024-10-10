Manzil And Spectator Launch Strategic Partnership Advancing Tech-Enabled Home Care In Saudi Arabia, UAE, And Qatar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates and SITTARD, The Netherlands , Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manzil Healthcare Services (“Manzil”), a leader in home and management services in the Middle East, and Spectator Healthcare (“Spectator”), the Dutch pioneer in integrated telehealth technology, today announce a strategic partnership bringing tech-enabled solutions to transform healthcare delivery in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar.



Manzil provides high quality medical services to a patient's doorstep – from postnatal care to medical infusions to elder care – leveraging a 360+ professional network of nurses, physicians, and therapists, as well as innovative technology solutions.

The Spectator Telehealth Platform, in conjunction with the company's white-labeled BiDiApp for mobile devices and Tele-Assistance Room for remote/rural areas, will offer Manzil's patients a wide range of telehealth services and AI-enhanced tools, including the monitoring of vitals (e.g., heartbeat, oxygen levels, and blood pressure).

The partnership between Manzil and Spectator is centered around three key pillars: enhancing the quality of care, increasing accessibility to healthcare services, and reducing the overall costs. Furthermore, integrated and secure data systems will ensure patients receive coordinated care, whether at home, in hospitals, or in long-term care facilities.

Lead investor in Manzil, TVM Capital Healthcare, strengthens this collaboration with decades of experience in the Middle East improving healthcare quality, accessibility, and affordability through a focus on specialty care outside of traditional hospitals. Based in Dubai and Singapore, with offices in Riyadh and Ho Chi Minh City, the investor-operator has a proven track record of driving growth in emerging market healthcare businesses.

With increasing populations and heightened demand for high-quality, accessible healthcare, UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia represent markets well-positioned to benefit from solutions that offer:



Localized healthcare delivery models tailored to the specific needs of the populations in these regions;

Reduced reliance on in-person hospital visits through remote monitoring and AI-based diagnostics; and, Enhanced chronic care management for conditions like diabetes and heart disease, with real-time monitoring tools



These countries have also recently implemented government initiatives designed to modernize their healthcare systems and encourage investment from both the public and private sectors. For example, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Health Sector Transformation Program prioritize improved access to quality care and digital solutions to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare sector.

“Caring for patients in their home allows for faster recoveries and better outcomes while they stay close to those who mean the most to them. Spectator's technology enhances our abilities to offer multidisciplinary care wherever the patient may be and strengthens our position as the leading in-home health provider in the region,” commented Mohamed Saadany, CEO of Manzil Healthcare Services.

“Our cutting-edge integrated and AI powered telehealth solutions, based on a sustainable business model, will support Manzil's dedicated healthcare providers in the region, ensuring they can implement tech-enabled and customized care solutions,” said Dr. Frans Hermes, Founder and Managing Director of Spectator Healthcare Technology.“In addition to our existing projects and partners across four continents, we are excited to bring these benefits now to UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, supporting their visions of enhancing access to quality care.”

“This partnership between Manzil and Spectator creates a power solution for increasing access to affordable, quality care in the Middle East and we look forward to future expansion to other markets,” remarked Carl Stanifer, Operating Partner, Middle East and Southeast Asia, for TVM Capital Healthcare and Chairman of the Board for Manzil Healthcare Services.

For more information, visit ManzilHealth.com and .

For media inquiries, contact:

Holly Radel

...