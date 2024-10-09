K3 Holdings And Alpine LA Properties Encourage Support For Hurricane Helene And Milton Relief Effort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nathan KadishaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates in Los Angeles are encouraging all its residents, the community, and the nation to unite in support of the victims of hurricanes Helene and Milton. The team at K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are reaching out to relief organizations and fellow citizens in Florida and beyond, determined to lend our support to those affected by this unprecedented disaster.“As Californians familiar with natural disasters, we recognize the urgency of the situation and are committed to assisting in recovery efforts without disrupting ongoing emergency operations,” stated Michael Kadisha a Principal of K3 Holdings.“While we may be thousands of miles away, our hearts are with the people of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and other impacted regions."The destruction wrought by Hurricanes Helene and what is feared from Milton has left many facing immediate challenges such as loss of shelter, food insecurity, and disruption of essential services.“Our goal is to provide meaningful support,” stated Nathan Kadisha, a K3 Principal.“While we are eager to keep focus on immediate relief, we are also exploring how our housing options can assist displaced families in finding new homes, either within our communities or elsewhere.”To facilitate these efforts, K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are encouraging support for established relief agencies, including the Red Cross and local food banks, which play a crucial role in disaster response. Donations of any size can significantly impact the recovery process, helping to provide shelter, food, and medical assistance to those in dire need. Additionally, K3 and Alpine leaders are looking to help with housing options for displaced victims.“We understand that recovery from disasters can take months or even years,” Michael Kadisha continued.“By staying informed about the evolving needs of those affected, we can ensure that our support is both timely and provides victims stability for the longer term.”Californians are encouraged to join this effort by donating, organizing drives, volunteering, and advocating for hurricane relief. Together, we can harness the spirit of our community to help our fellow citizens navigate their road to recovery.About K3 Holdings and Alpine LA PropertiesK3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ...

