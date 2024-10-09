(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) expresses its deep honor to join as a founding member the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

The Organization is committed to the vindication and of more rights for more people and recognizes that hunger and malnutrition are perverse and ethically unacceptable manifestations of structural poverty and inequality; it also calls attention to the need to redouble efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals in these areas.

Within the framework of this commitment, which is also reflected in the Manifesto against Poverty presented to the OAS Permanent Council, the General Secretariat of the organization supports and commits itself to promoting the mission of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty to accelerate cooperation at the global, regional, national and local levels to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

The Manifesto against Poverty and the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty share the need to face these challenges through policies collectively designed and based on empirical evidence.

The OAS General Secretariat, by joining as a founding member of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, makes its capacities available to all other members to align actions and develop innovative solutions, as well as sharing practices and experiences that contribute to the fight against poverty and inequality, for more rights for more people.

The post OAS General Secretariat joins Global Alliance against hunger and poverty as a founding member appeared first on Caribbean News Global .