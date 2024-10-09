عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Urgent: Israeli Zionist Army Attack, Targets Industrial City In Central Syria


10/9/2024 8:06:43 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Oct 10 (NNN-SANA) – An Israeli Zionist attack, targeted the industrial city of Hasyaa, in the countryside of Homs province, in central Syria, early this morning, Syrian state television reported.– NNN-SANA

MENAFN09102024000200011047ID1108764164


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search