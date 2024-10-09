Urgent: Israeli Zionist Army Attack, Targets Industrial City In Central Syria

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Oct 10 (NNN-SANA) – An Israeli Zionist attack, targeted the industrial city of Hasyaa, in the countryside of Homs province, in central Syria, early this morning, Syrian state television reported.– NNN-SANA

