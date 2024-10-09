Ukrainian, French Defense Chiefs Talk Cooperation In Arms, Ammo Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Defense Rustem Umerov of Ukraine during a meeting with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu discussed cooperation in the area of weapons and ammunition production.

This was reported by the MoD press service, Ukrinform saw.

"I separately informed Mr. Lecornu on the situation at the front and handed over the list of Ukraine Army's urgent needs. We need additional ammunition and weapons, and France is ready to support us in this regard. We discussed the launch of the French format of cooperation in arms and ammunition production," the press service quotes Umerov as saying.

It is noted that Ukrainian military personnel from one of the brigades are already undergoing combined military and professional training under the leadership of French instructors. France also supplies equipment and weapons for that particular brigade.

The MoD expects that this approach will be adopted by other partners.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron will receive President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at the Elysee Palace on Thursday, October 10.

