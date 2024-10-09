Biden: Unprecedented Number Of Assets Made Available To Deal With Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (KUNA) - US President said that he and leaders in his administration have been on the front lines preparing for Hurricane Milton, and coordinate efforts "to save lives and livelihoods."

At a joint White House briefing with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Biden said, "I want to emphasize a few things.

"First, many communities in Hurricane Milton's path do not have a moment to catch their breath between Helene and Milton - two historic storms in two weeks.

"I want to thank everyone who has followed local guidance to evacuate ahead of landfall. I know it's really tough leaving behind your home, your belongings, everything you own.

"But I urge everyone in Hurricane Milton's path to follow all safety instructions as we head into the next 24 hours. It's a matter of - literally a matter of life and death."

"Second, for the last week, my team has done everything possible to prepare for this storm.

"I immediately approved emergency declarations in Florida and the Seminole Tribe in Florida. I also surged search and rescue teams, water, food, power generators, ambulances to the region.

"At my direction, Administrator Criswell will be in the State Emergency Operation Center in Florida tonight. And Kamala and I are going to keep pressure on the companies so prices stay stable on gasoline, flights, and goods people need.

"Finally, we're teaming up with state and local officials to support impacted communities," he noted.

"I have spoken with the Florida governor, DeSantis; with Mayor of Tampor- - Castor - mayor - the Tampa mayor; the Clearwater mayor, Rector; and the - and the Pinellas County Chairwoman Peters.

"I offered them everything we need - everything we have, everything they need. And I made it clear to them they should reach out if there is anything more they need. I gave them my personal phone number here at the White House to contact me directly if that's necessary.

"Let me close with this. I want to thank the governors of all the affected areas over the last couple weeks: Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia," the President went on.

"We have made available an unprecedented number of assets to deal with this crisis, and we're going to continue to do so until the job is done," he affirmed.

"But now I want to be clear about something. Over the last few weeks, there has been a reckless, irresponsible, and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies that are disturbing people.

"It's undermining confidence in the incredible rescue and recovery work that has already been taken and will continue to be taken, and it's harmful to those who need help the most.

There is simply no place for this to happen.

Former President Trump has led this onslaught of lies. Assertions have been made that property is being confiscated. That's simply not true.

Looking like the storm of the century, Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on the Western Coast of Florida early Friday morning with fierce winds well over 100 miles per hour, and up to 18 inches of rain. (end)

