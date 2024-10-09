Global Single-Cell Analysis Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Single-cell Analysis Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Single-cell Analysis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The single-cell analysis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.14 billion in 2023 to $3.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising research in genomics, increased funding, biopharmaceutical r&d.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Single-cell Analysis Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The single-cell analysis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to wider application scope, rising adoption in clinical diagnostics, advancements in data analysis. Major trends in the forecast period include collaborations and partnerships, multi-omics integration, single-cell spatial analysis, automation and high-throughput technologies, ai and machine learning integration, expanding applications in neurology.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Single-cell Analysis Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Single-cell Analysis Market

The growing focus on personalized medicine across the globe is contributing to the growth of the single-cell analysis market. Personalized medicine is a medical practice that uses a genetic profile of a particular individual to make decisions for the treatment of a disease and also for the prevention and diagnosis of the disease for that specific individual. The single-cell analysis could help in the treatment of various diseases by giving deep insights into the needs of individual patients, the nature of the disease, and the personalized treatment for it. Thus, more patients are opting for personalized medicines for themselves.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Single-cell Analysis Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck KGAA, QIAGEN N. V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Standard BioTools Inc., 10X Genomics Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Novogene Corporation Limited, Agilent Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, Luminex Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., 1CellBio Inc., 3D Biomatrix Inc., ACEA Biosciences Inc., Akoya Biosciences Inc., Berkeley Lights Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Celsee Inc., Cellular Research Inc., Cytena GmbH, Dolomite Bio Limited, Drop-seq Technologies Inc., Epic Sciences Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks Inc., IsoPlexis Corporation, Menarini Silicon Biosystems S. p. A., Mission Bio Inc., NanoCellect Biomedical Inc., NemaMetrix Inc., OnRamp Bioinformatics Inc., Partek Incorporated, RareCyte Inc., Scienion AG, SeqWell Inc., Sphere Fluidics Limited, Takara Bio USA Holdings Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Single-cell Analysis Market?

Companies in the single-cell analysis market are focusing on technological advancements to deliver intact and viable single cells. With the help of technological advancements, companies in the market are maintaining sample integrity through shipping, storage, and processing, increasing the recovery rates of delicate cells, and also eliminating the need for specialized instruments.

How Is The Global Single-cell Analysis Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Consumables, Instruments

2) By Workflow: Single-cell Isolation And Library Preparation, Downstream Analysis, Data Analysis

3) By Technique: Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microscopy, Mass Spectrometry, Other Techniques

4) By Application: Cancer, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell, Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, In-vitro fertilization, Other Applications

5) By End User: Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Single-cell Analysis Market

North America was the largest region in the single-cell analysis market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the single-cell analysis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Single-cell Analysis Market Definition

Single-cell analysis is the study of transcriptomics, genomics, proteomics, cell interactions, and metabolomics at the level of a single cell. It helps in standardizing and automating the workflows with information useful in the treatment of various diseases such as cancer. The single-cell analysis is engaged in conducting research and experimental development in single-cell analysis.

Single-cell Analysis Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global single-cell analysis market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Single-cell Analysis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single-cell analysis market size, single-cell analysis market drivers and trends, single-cell analysis market major players and single-cell analysis market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2024

report/3d-cell-culture-technologies-global-market-report

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/cell-culture-consumables-and-equipment-global-market-report

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2024

report/gene-editing-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.