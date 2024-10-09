(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global

Infrared Thermometers Market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

18.05%

during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing demand from airports for screening

However,

high cost of infrared thermometers

poses a challenge market players include Baxter International Inc., Bioseb SAS, BPL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Geratherm Medical AG, Helen of Troy Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Optris GmbH, Paul Hartmann AG, PCE Holding GmbH, PositiveID Corp., Radiant, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vesync Co. Ltd, and Vive Health. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global infrared thermometers market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Product (Non-contact infrared thermometers and Contact infrared thermometers), Type (Handled thermometer and Fixed-mount thermometer), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Baxter International Inc., Bioseb SAS, BPL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Geratherm Medical AG, Helen of Troy Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Optris GmbH, Paul Hartmann AG, PCE Holding GmbH, PositiveID Corp., Radiant, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vesync Co. Ltd, and Vive Health

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The airline industry is experiencing significant growth due to increasing air passenger traffic. However, this growth brings challenges, including the need to maintain security protocols and minimize capacity constraints. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has added a new dimension to airport operations, necessitating stringent hygiene measures. Infrared thermometers have become essential tools in detecting fever, a symptom of COVID-19, among passengers. Airline companies worldwide are implementing their use at checkpoints to prevent disease transmission. This trend is expected to continue, increasing the demand for infrared thermometers in the airport sector during the forecast period.



The Infrared Thermometers market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as Malaria and Dengue. Non-contact thermometers are increasingly popular as they offer the convenience of measuring temperature without physical contact. The market caters to various measurement points including ear and forehead, and offers multifunction options for temperature monitoring in healthcare applications. Distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online stores, and medical, veterinary, and dairy protein-based product sectors. With the increasing focus on health safety concerns, the market is expanding into sectors like environmental monitoring, climate change, water bodies, and advanced technologies. Price-sensitive markets and health safety concerns are driving the demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient products. Smart technologies and digital services are also gaining traction in the eCommerce sector and telemedicine . The market serves various industries including hospitals, clinics, medical facilities, automobile sector, and marine life. Trends like temperature monitoring for fever detection, population health, acute diseases, and healthcare applications continue to fuel market growth. Despite these opportunities, challenges like eye damage from infrared radiation and mercury thermometers' environmental impact remain concerns.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The global infrared thermometers market is experiencing steady growth, yet its expansion is being hindered by the high cost of these devices, particularly in price-sensitive markets such as developing and emerging economies. Infrared thermometers are preferred by industrial users due to their accuracy and wide temperature measurement range. However, their high price point, which ranges from USD300 to USD1,100, limits their adoption in developing countries. In contrast, liquid-filled thermometers, priced between USD1 and USD15, are widely used in healthcare settings in these markets. The price difference between the two types of thermometers is significant, making infrared thermometers a less viable option for budget-conscious consumers. This price disparity may negatively impact the growth of the infrared thermometers market during the forecast period. The Infrared Thermometers market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for non-contact temperature measurement solutions in various sectors. Ear and forehead thermometers remain popular in healthcare applications, particularly for fever detection in hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities. However, challenges exist in acute disease outbreaks, where temperature monitoring becomes crucial. Beyond healthcare, infrared thermometers find applications in environmental monitoring, energy efficiency, automobile sector, and even crowd screening. Advanced technologies like smart sensors and eco-friendly digital services are driving market expansion. Price-sensitive markets require cost-effective solutions, while health safety concerns necessitate eye damage protection and adherence to regulations. Infrared thermometers are used for temperature measurement in various industries, including land temperature monitoring for climate change studies, water bodies, and even industrial processes like bearing cap temperatures, motor winding temperatures, and process piping temperatures. However, challenges persist in accuracy issues, especially when compared to mercury thermometers. Vibration instruments and other non-infrared temperature measuring devices also pose competition. Market growth is further influenced by trends like telemedicine, eCommerce sector, and marine life temperature monitoring.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This infrared thermometers market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Non-contact infrared thermometers 1.2 Contact infrared thermometers



2.1 Handled thermometer 2.2 Fixed-mount thermometer



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Non-contact infrared thermometers-

The non-contact segment of the global infrared thermometers market is currently leading, projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. These thermometers, which analyze temperature through electromagnetic radiation without physical contact, are widely used in various sectors. In industries such as process, electrical, food and beverage, agriculture, and mechanical, non-contact infrared thermometers are preferred for their ability to provide fast spot temperature analysis and suitability for applications where contact thermometers are not easily applicable. In the healthcare sector, the demand for non-contact infrared thermometers is particularly high due to their contactless feature, which is crucial in preventing the transmission of contagious diseases like COVID-19, Ebola, and influenza. Additionally, non-contact infrared thermometers are used in the production of glass syringes and sterilization of glass bottles. The increasing prevalence of contagious diseases and the need for temperature checks to combat their spread are driving the growth of the global infrared thermometers market.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017 - 2021)



Research Analysis

The Infrared Thermometers market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as malaria and dengue. These thermometers, which use advanced infrared technology to measure body temperature without physical contact, have gained popularity in various sectors. They are widely used in medical and veterinary applications, as well as for measuring the temperature of dairy protein-based products and water bodies. Infrared Thermometers come in various forms, including ear, forehead, and multifunction models. Distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online stores. The market is driven by factors such as energy efficiency, automobile sector demands, price-sensitive markets, and health safety concerns. However, there are concerns about eye damage from prolonged use and the need for smart technologies and eco-friendly products to mitigate these risks. Advanced technologies like energy efficiency and smart features are also key trends in the market.

Market Research Overview

The Infrared Thermometers market encompasses a wide range of applications, primarily in the healthcare sector for measuring body temperature in the diagnosis and monitoring of infectious diseases such as malaria and dengue. These non-contact thermometers can be used at measurement points on the ear or forehead, offering convenience and hygiene benefits. The market also caters to multifunction thermometers for various temperature monitoring needs. Distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online stores, medical, veterinary, and dairy protein-based product industries. In healthcare applications, hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities utilize infrared thermometers for fever detection and patient care. The market extends to environmental monitoring, measuring land temperature, climate change, water bodies, and advanced technologies for energy efficiency and automobile sectors. Price-sensitive markets, health safety concerns, and eco-friendly products influence market growth. However, potential issues like accuracy and eye damage from prolonged use necessitate the development of smart technologies and digital services in the eCommerce sector and telemedicine. The market also caters to temperature monitoring in various industries, including marine life, sensors, mercury thermometers, vibration instruments, bearing cap temperatures, motor winding temperatures, and process piping temperatures. Crowd screening is another application, ensuring health safety at large events.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Non-contact Infrared Thermometers

Contact Infrared Thermometers

Type



Handled Thermometer

Fixed-mount Thermometer

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED