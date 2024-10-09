Special Podcast For World Mental Health Day Highlights Ongoing Struggles Of Business Owners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Katy Howell

The Beautiful Business Podcast

In recognition of World Mental Day, a special podcast episode explores the critical issue of the mental health challenges faced by business owners.

- Katy HowellBRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 2024, mental health remains a significant concern for business owners, with many experiencing increased stress and anxiety. According to a recent report by LinkedIn , 54% of founders are very stressed about their businesses, with 37% suffering from anxiety and 36% experiencing burnout. These challenges are often exacerbated by the pressures of managing business operations, financial uncertainties, and the responsibility of leading teams.Named, by The DRUM, as one of the 25 women who have made an outstanding contribution to the digital industry, Katy shares her deeply personal journey, discussing the pressures of being a people pleaser and how it contributed to a toxic work environment. She reveals how self-reflection and recognising personal stress triggers were pivotal in her recovery process. Through therapy, medication, and introspection, Katy learned the importance of relinquishing control and prioritising her well-being.The Beautiful Business Podcast is dedicated to the belief that success and sustainability go hand in hand. Each fortnightly episode is designed to provide practical takeaways that can be applied immediately, helping leaders unlock their full potential and create thriving businesses that make a lasting difference.Speaking about the release of the interview, Katy said“Being invited onto this podcast for a special episode marking World Mental Health Day is a joy. It's a subject close to my heart, not just as an agency owner but as someone who's navigated their own mental health challenges. Right now, the agency world is tough - many of us are wrestling with some hard choices. It's vital we keep the dialogue open, share our stories, and offer support. I'm opening up in this episode (a bit nervously), because if it gives even one listener a moment of relief or the courage to seek help, then sharing my experience will have been worth it."The special episode provides listeners with invaluable insights into balancing business responsibilities with personal recovery, with Katy emphasising the necessity of stepping back from business for long-term sustainability, the importance of self-compassion, open conversations about mental health, and building a supportive community within the agency world.The Beautiful Business Podcast is produced by Earworm Podcast Agency for The Wow Company.Earworm Podcast Agency is a full-service partner for businesses and brands looking to make an impact in the podcast world. With a focus on production, audience growth, guest bookings, ads & monetisation, Earworm creates captivating content that engages and inspires its target audiences.Listen to this special episode wherever you get your podcasts.ENDSFor media enquiries please contact - ...

Matt Allen

Earworm Agency Ltd

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.