IEA Report: China To Drive 60% Of New Green Projects By 2030

This surge comes as part of a global trend towards cleaner energy sources. The International Energy Agency (IEA ) has released a report on renewable energy.



It shows that green projects will grow at an unprecedented rate. The pace will be three times faster than in the previous six years. China and India's clean energy programs will drive this rapid expansion.



Global renewable energy capacity is set to exceed 2030 government targets. It will reach a level equal to the combined energy systems of China, the EU, India, and the USA. This growth marks a significant shift in the global energy landscape.



IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol summed up the trend succinctly. He pointed to two key factors: China and solar power. These elements are reshaping the world's energy future in remarkable ways.







China is poised to dominate the renewable energy sector. By the end of the decade, it will host more than half of the world's renewable energy capacity.



In addition, this growth is having a noticeable impact on China's coal industry. The boom in solar energy is slowing down China's coal plant pipeline.

China's Energy Transition

In 2022 and 2023, China approved 100 GW of new coal plant licenses. However, the first half of 2024 saw a dramatic decrease in new coal projects.



According to the Global Energy Monitor, China only issued permits for 12 new coal projects in early 2024. These projects total 9.1 GW, a significant drop from previous years.



However, this shift indicates a clear move towards cleaner energy sources. Solar capacity growth will play a major role in the renewable energy expansion.



The IEA predicts it will account for 80% of all new renewable energy added globally by 2030. This growth is driven by falling costs and supportive policies. The expansion of solar energy is expected to accelerate in the coming years.



In short, lower costs and policy support will make it easier for homes and businesses to invest in solar panels. This will allow them to reduce their electricity bills while contributing to a greener future.

