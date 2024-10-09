Gerdau’S Investor Day Sparks Optimism: A Closer Look At The Steel Giant’S Future

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gerdau's recent Investor Day event has rekindled analysts' enthusiasm for the steel company. The two-day gathering featured presentations by CEO Gustavo Werneck and other executives, along with a tour of the long steel in Araçariguama, São Paulo.



The Brazilian steel faces ongoing challenges despite new tariffs. Implemented in June, these measures have yet to show significant impact.



The company is expanding its portfolio with higher-value products, including flat steel and customized offerings. This strategy sets Gerdau apart from Chinese competitors who focus on commoditized steel.



Cost reduction and logistics optimization are key priorities for Gerdau. These efforts are already improving results and could save the company R$1 billion ($180 million) annually by the end of 2025.







Additionally, analysts expect these measures to help recover Brazilian operations' profitability. In the United States, Germany's steel market is normalizing after record-breaking years.



The company anticipates stable EBITDA margins below 20%, aligning with historical averages. Positive demand outlook stems from reshoring trends and government infrastructure projects.

Gerdau's Strategic Adjustments

Gerdau's South American operations, particularly in specialty steels for the automotive sector, show stable demand. The company has no plans to change its current portfolio in Argentina, Uruguay, and Peru following recent divestments.



During Investor Day, Gerdau revised its CAPEX guidance downward from R$6.3 billion ($1.14 billion) to R$5.8 billion ($1.05 billion). The company also increased its projected strategic EBITDA to R$2.8 billion ($50 million) annually.



These adjustments reflect Gérard's focus on high-value products and operational efficiency. Gerdau's capital allocation strategy remains unchanged.



The company will continue its share buyback program and dividend distributions at similar levels. Management considers the current 31% payout ratio appropriate given the industry's cyclical nature.



Analysts see a potential upside in Gerdau 's stock. The company's valuation suggests a 50% upside potential, trading at 4 times enterprise value to EBITDA.



In addition, Gerdau has already executed nearly 30% of its latest share buyback program. Empiricus Research maintains a positive outlook on Gerdau.



The company's strategic decisions, attractive valuation, and solid shareholder returns keep GOAU4 shares in their recommended portfolio. Investors seeking more opportunities can access Empiricus' free list of recommended stocks.

