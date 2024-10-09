USI Consultants And Vialytics Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Road Management In Indiana

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USI Consultants, Inc. and vialytics Americas Inc. have joined forces in a strategic partnership to revolutionize infrastructure assessments using state-of-the-art AI and digital imaging technology. This partnership underscores their joint dedication to improving community life by harnessing innovative solutions for more efficient infrastructure management and evaluation.

vialytics automates tedious tasks by providing a convenient, smartphone-based system for road management. Their artificial intelligence evaluates road and asset conditions, offering objective pavement, road sign, manhole, and storm drain condition data and much more. This objective data is used within the system as a way to track damage and assist in maintenance and planning.

USI Consultants and vialytics Americas Inc. join forces to revolutionize infrastructure assessments in Indiana

Together, USI and vialytics will transform the traditional process of road maintenance, operation, and planning. The integration of vialytics software into engineering operations allows us to deliver substantial benefits, including significant time and cost savings, objectivity and consistency in roadway assessments, quicker turnaround times, and the utilization of innovative technology resulting in successful outcomes.

Key benefits of the USI and vialytics partnership:



Increased Value:

Leveraging AI and digital imagery, the tool significantly enhances the quality, value and longevity of community infrastructure.



Objectivity in Assessments:

The use of AI eliminates human bias, ensuring all infrastructure assessments are based on consistent, objective criteria.



Consistency and Accuracy:

With advanced algorithms, the software provides consistent and accurate analysis of road conditions, enabling more reliable infrastructure development, planning and information regarding remaining roadway life cycles.



Quicker Turnaround:

Fast, automated assessments facilitate quicker decision-making, allowing for infrastructure needs to be addressed in a timely manner.

Innovative Technology:

By partnering and employing vialytics' state-of-the-art solution, our clients are positioned at the forefront of infrastructure management innovation.

"USI is honored by the opportunity to partner with vialytics in Indiana," said President of USI Consultants, Michael J. Obergfell, PE. "We believe all highway transportation departments who elect to use vialytics will gain significant value from this tool to facilitate asset management inventory, planning, and daily operations."

vialytics is at the forefront of AI and digital imaging technology. With a mission to streamline the workflows of busy public works departments worldwide, vialytics is dedicated to improving the quality and safety of roadways through innovative, technology-driven solutions. vialytics Americas' President and CRO Andy Kozma explains, "Indiana has been a key state for our success, and we are excited to partner with Indianapolis-based USI Consultants, a leader in civil engineering and land surveying. This collaboration will allow us to continue our growth and provide the best support for our clients throughout the state."

USI Consultants, an Indianapolis-based civil engineering and land surveying firm, has been a leader in the industry since its founding in 1976. With a focus on planning, surveying, design, inspection, and construction management of civil engineering, structural, and transportation projects across Indiana, USI has established itself as a trusted partner for complex infrastructure needs.

