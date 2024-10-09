Russians Attack Kharkiv With Guided Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have struck Kharkiv and Kharkiv district, there are destructions.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out on an area of dense residential buildings. We are clarifying the details. Be careful,” Terekhov said.

In subsequent posts , the mayor clarified that there were no injuries.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties - the attack took place in an open area. Windows in nearby high-rise buildings were smashed. We are inspecting the area,” he wrote.

Two men wounded in Kherson as result ofattack

The head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the strike was carried out in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachiv community in Kharkiv district, confirmed the air strike on the village of Slatyne.

“The occupants hit the village of Slatyne with a guided bombs. Information about the victims and damage is being established,” he said in a statement .

As reported, two people were killed and 42 were injured in the strikes on Kharkiv the day before, on October 8.