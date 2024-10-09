Russian Military Dropped Explosives From Drone On Bus In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone near a bus stop in the Dniprovsky district.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson RMA .

“The enemy dropped explosives from a drone next to a taxi at a bus stop in the Dniprovsky district. Information about the is being clarified. The windshield of the bus was damaged,” the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, many minibuses in Kherson have been damaged , there are drivers who have already come under fire several times, in particular in the Vostochny district and on Chornovil Square.

On October 2, Russians fired a drone at a bus in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson , killing a 69-year-old woman and injuring a 54-year-old woman. It was the 17th bus - the route is operated by the Khersonkomuntransservice utility company.

Two men wounded inas result of drone attack

On October 3, Russians again attacked the same city bus in the suburbs of Kherson that had been shelled the day before with a drone, this time neither the driver nor the passengers were injured.

On October 8, the Russian military attacked a shuttle bus in Kherson with a drone, causing no casualties.