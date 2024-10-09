Fireshield Kitchen And Galley Introduces Advanced Ansul Fire Suppression Systems In Paisley

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 9, 2024 - Paisley, UK - FireShield Kitchen and Galley, a leading fire protection company, announces the availability of advanced Ansul fire suppression systems in Paisley. With over 15 years of experience, FireShield specializes in safeguarding commercial kitchens and high-risk environments with reliable and state-of-the-art fire suppression solutions. For more information, contact FireShield at 0333 772 73 07.



Meeting Modern Fire Safety Needs in Commercial Kitchens



As commercial kitchens become increasingly complex with high-heat appliances and sophisticated cooking equipment, the risk of fire grows. To address these challenges, FireShield Kitchen and Galley now offers the Ansul R-102, a globally trusted kitchen fire suppression system. This system utilizes a low-pH wet chemical agent to rapidly detect and suppress fires, minimizing damage and downtime. The Ansul R-102 meets rigorous safety standards, including UL/ULC certification and compliance with NFPA 96 and NFPA 17A, making it an ideal choice for modern culinary environments.



Two Design Options for Optimal Kitchen Coverage



The Ansul R-102 fire suppression system is available in two configurations to suit diverse kitchen layouts:



1. Appliance-Specific Design - Provides precise coverage for individual appliances, such as fryers, grills, and woks, ensuring targeted fire suppression.



2. Overlapping Design - Offers broader protection across multiple cooking surfaces, ideal for kitchens with variable layouts.



Both designs feature ANSULEX Low pH Liquid Agent, which extinguishes flames and prevents re-ignition by cooling hot surfaces and forming a vapor-securing blanket. The system's aesthetic stainless-steel enclosure blends seamlessly into any kitchen design while providing ease of maintenance with gas cartridge operation and quick recharge capabilities.



Sauna fire suppression company Solutions with Xcell-Flow-15



Saunas present a unique fire risk due to high temperatures and wooden construction. Common hazards include electrical malfunctions and flammable materials, such as towels containing traces of oils or beauty products. FireShield addresses these risks with the compact Xcell-Flow-15 system, designed specifically for small sauna installations.



Compliance and Safety Benefits



FireShield Kitchen and Galley helps businesses meet local fire safety regulations by offering Ansul Systems that adhere to stringent standards. This compliance can lower insurance premiums by demonstrating a proactive approach to fire risk management, thus protecting business assets and reducing liability.



Regular maintenance is essential for ensuring that fire suppression systems function effectively during an emergency. FireShield provides certified technicians for ongoing support, inspections, and system training, ensuring optimal performance and peace of mind.



About FireShield Kitchen and Galley



FireShield Kitchen and Galley has been a trusted provider of fire suppression solutions for over 15 years. As an authorized distributor of Ansul products, FireShield is committed to protecting people, property, and businesses with expert solutions tailored to the unique risks of commercial environments. Contact FireShield in Paisley at 0333 772 73 07 for fire suppression systems tailored to your needs.

Company :-FireShield Kitchen and Galley

User :- Ansul Systems

Email :...

Phone :-3337727307

Mobile:- 3337727307

Url :-