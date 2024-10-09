Lithium Stocks Still A Big Deal - Arcadium Lithium (NYSE: ALTM) Soars On $ 6.7 B Deal

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM )., a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's lives and accelerate the transition to a clean future.

Lithium investors are riding today's high on blockbuster trading for the stock. Arcadium is trading up on news, currently trading at $5.53, gaining $1.30, up 30.54% as of this report on volume of over 356 Million shares. The stock has a day's high of $5.56.

Rio Tinto and Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM) (ASX: LTM) today announced a definitive agreement (the "Transaction Agreement") under which Rio Tinto will acquire Arcadium in an all-cash transaction for US$5.85 per share (the "Transaction"). The Transaction represents a premium of 90% to Arcadium's closing price of $3.08 per share on 4 October 2024, a premium of 39% to Arcadium's volume-weighted average price (VWAP) since Arcadium was created on 4 January 2024, and values Arcadium's diluted share capital at approximately $6.7 billion1.

The Transaction will bring Arcadium's world-class, complementary lithium business into Rio Tinto's portfolio, establishing a global leader in energy transition commodities - from aluminium and copper to high-grade iron ore and lithium.

Arcadium is a global, fast-growing, vertically integrated lithium chemicals producer with an asset base of long-life, low-cost operations and growth projects. It has leading capabilities in lithium chemicals manufacturing and extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction. Arcadium's current annual lithium production capacity across a range of products including lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate is 75,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent2, with expansion plans in place to more than double capacity by the end of 20283. Arcadium's global operations, comprising approximately 2,400 employees, include facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm said: "Acquiring Arcadium Lithium is a significant step forward in Rio Tinto's long-term strategy, creating a world-class lithium business alongside our leading aluminium and copper operations to supply materials needed for the energy transition. Arcadium Lithium is an outstanding business today and we will bring our scale, development capabilities and financial strength to realise the full potential of its Tier 1 portfolio. This is a counter-cyclical expansion aligned with our disciplined capital allocation framework, increasing our exposure to a high-growth, attractive market at the right point in the cycle.

"We look forward to building on Arcadium Lithium's contributions to the countries and communities where it operates, drawing on the strong presence we already have in these regions. Our team has deep conviction in the long-term value that combining our offerings will deliver to all stakeholders."

Arcadium Lithium CEO Paul Graves said: "We are confident that this is a compelling cash offer that reflects a full and fair long-term value for our business and de-risks our shareholders' exposure to the execution of our development portfolio and market volatility. Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium producer with the widest offering of lithium chemical products and a world-class manufacturing network, backed by a broad technology portfolio and expertise in all aspects of the lithium value chain. This agreement with Rio Tinto demonstrates the value in what we have built over many years at Arcadium Lithium and its predecessor companies, and we are excited that this transaction will give us the opportunity to accelerate and expand our strategy, for the benefit of our customers, our employees, and the communities in which we operate."

Recent news release

Research more lithium and mining stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is a paid featured mining stock on Investorideas, Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.