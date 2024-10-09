Procure IT Empowers Partners With New AI-Driven IT Procurement Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 'Single Pane of Glass' Transforms Tech Sourcing & Optimization for Advisors/Agents, MSPs, VARs, ISVs, IT Consultants, VC & PE Firms

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procure IT , the AI-driven IT procurement and management company, announced today the launch of its AI-driven IT Procurement Platform. The empowers partners with cutting-edge tools to deliver IT sourcing, management and cost optimization to their business clients-all through a "single pane of glass" that centralizes visibility and decision-making.

"Procure IT's AI-driven platform represents a major leap forward for the IT partner community," said Randy Jeter, CEO of Procure IT. "For the first time, partners can offer CIOs and CFOs an end-to-end IT procurement solution that not only streamlines technology sourcing but helps them turn technology into a competitive advantage. By optimizing IT spend, performance and risk, partners can demonstrate real value from day one."

Procure IT's platform is designed for use by technology advisors/agents , managed service providers

(MSPs), value-added resellers

(VARs), independent software vendors

(ISVs) and IT consultants

to source, manage and optimize technology for their business clients. Procure IT also partners with venture capital

(VC) and private equity

(PE) firms to optimize tech environments for their portfolio companies.

A Comprehensive Tool for IT Procurement

The Procure IT platform offers a suite of AI-powered tools that simplify IT procurement and financial optimization, including:



IT DataPack Report - Auditing a client's IT environment to provide a quantitative and qualitative assessment of capabilities and gaps

Cloud FinOps - Maximizing the business value of cloud-based solutions by providing visibility into usage, rightsizing resources and enabling cost control

SaaS FinOps - Optimizing spend on SaaS applications by identifying and eliminating unnecessary SaaS subscriptions, negotiating better pricing terms and optimizing resource utilization Technology Expense Management (TEM) - Fine-tuning tech spend by streamlining invoice processing, ensuring vendor accountability and identifying cost savings

Empowering Partners with Provable Value

Procure IT's AI-driven IT Procurement Platform provides significant advantages to partners, enabling them to:



Enhance the Customer Experience -

By breaking down silos, the platform integrates IT procurement, performance and expense management, allowing partners to deliver seamless and holistic solutions to their clients.

Generate New Revenue Streams -

With built-in tools like cloud cost management, SaaS optimization and TEM, partners can offer services that drive new business and upsell opportunities. Deliver Proof of Value - Procure IT enables partners to offer proof of value (PoV), showcasing the immediate impact of the platform on cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Partners work with Procure IT's tech procurement experts to deploy and manage the Procure IT platform for their business clients. Partners can sell Procure IT as a managed service under their own brand, "powered by Procure IT," or as a Procure IT branded partner.

"We're actively seeking technology partners to join the Procure IT Partner Program," said Jeter. "We believe this platform will become an indispensable tool for partners looking to differentiate themselves in the marketplace."

More Information

Companies interested in becoming a Procure IT Partner can learn more at

or contact Procure IT at [email protected] .

To learn more about leveraging the Procure IT platform to simplify and optimize your company's IT environment, visit . To speak to a Procure IT sourcing expert, visit

/contact

or email [email protected] .

Suppliers interested in offering services through the Procure IT platform can connect with the supplier management team by emailing [email protected] .

About Procure IT

Procure IT, the AI-driven IT procurement and management company, simplifies IT sourcing and expense, performance and risk management for businesses of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to global enterprises. Procure IT leverages decades of expertise in technology sourcing, relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers, proven processes and a proprietary CX software platform to help business clients save time and money while ensuring they have the technology they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Procure IT advises more than 3,000 businesses nationwide, speeding sourcing by 5X and reducing spending by 25 percent. For more information, visit or engage with us on LinkedIn .

