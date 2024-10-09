UN Secretary-General Guterres Condemns Israel's Plan To Block UNRWA

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly spoken out against a law proposed by the Israeli parliament that would classify the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a organisation.

October 9, 2024

Such a law, Guterres said in New York, would“suffocate” efforts to ease human suffering and reduce tensions in the Gaza Strip, as well as in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.“It would be a catastrophe in an already complete disaster,” he added.

He has therefore written directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express his“deep concern” about the proposed law,“which could prevent UNRWA from continuing its vital work in the occupied Palestinian territories,” he said.