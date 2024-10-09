King Salman Undergoes Medical Tests

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Saudi Royal Court announced that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has completed medical tests. Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported the Royal Court as saying that King Salman completed the medical tests today due to lung inflammation, and has recovered.

