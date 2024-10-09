ALEC Launches 'AHLAN' Program To Enhance Participation Of Saudi Nationals In Construction Sector

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The sector in Saudi Arabia is booming with analysts projecting that the will grow at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 to 2028. To encourage the increased participation of Saudi nationals in this thriving sector, and empower the nation's citizens to establish impactful and rewarding careers in the field, ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC (ALEC), a leading regional construction and related businesses group, with a rapidly growing footprint in Saudi Arabia, today launched its AHLAN program.

Modelled after global best practices in employee onboarding, the AHLAN program is heavily tailored to maximise the value it offers to Saudi professionals seeking opportunities in the construction sector. Over a 30-day period, the program will ensure local recruits have daily one-on-one time with their manager, with a focus on enabling them to not only rapidly ramp up the skills they need for their specific job function, but also gain a comprehensive understanding of the broader business. In parallel, these new employees will be able to avail of dedicated workshops and mentorship sessions conducted by the firm's world-class Learning & Development (L&D) department.

"Saudi Arabia is presently one of the most exciting construction markets in the world. Projects like Qiddiya, Misk, Diriyah Gate, Sindalah and the ongoing advancement of urban infrastructure in thriving metropolitan hubs like Riyadh are setting new global benchmarks. In doing so, they are providing Saudi nationals the opportunity to play a lead role in developing some of the sector's most impressive undertakings. As a key growth market for ALEC, and as a leader in the construction field, we believe that it is incumbent on us to grow local talent and empower Saudi nationals to become valuable contributors to the sector," said Barry Lewis, CEO at ALEC.

The launch of the AHLAN program demonstrates ALEC's deep commitment to aligning with government initiatives such as Vision 2030 and the Nitaqat initiative, as its steadily expands its business across the Kingdom. This follows the 2023 launch of the company's cadet program, aimed at fostering early-stage recruitment and training of Saudi professionals through collaboration with local educational institutions.

"AHLAN is the latest in a long line of successful career enrichment and leadership programs that ALEC has implemented. This program enables us to attract top Saudi talent to the flourishing construction sector and will give them the dedicated support needed to rapidly ramp up their skills and knowledge. I have no doubt that with this, these professionals will be set to make invaluable contributions to the construction industry, both within the Kingdom and beyond its borders," said Gavin Stone, Group Director- People & Culture at ALEC.

Clare Verrall, ALEC's Learning and Development Business Partner, added, "In the true spirt of the Saudisation initiative, we are seeking to support citizens in establishing meaningful careers in the construction sector. It is an industry that offers diverse and rewarding career journeys - from administration and management positions at offices, to engineering and supervision roles on site. At ALEC, we are committed to accelerating the career progression of Saudi nationals. We are therefore delivering all the support they need to rapidly develop the skills they need to thrive in their daily roles. AHLAN will provide a steady on-ramp for increased participation in the private sector, and our hope is that this framework will be replicated by other organisations aspiring to support the government's vision."

