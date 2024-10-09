California Singer Announces Effort To Combat Epidemic Of Loneliness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Miist writing a song to combat the world's epidemic of loneliness

Miist is a free spirited artist who has burst onto the scene with a chart topping year.

Narada and Miist relax after recording "It's Too Late to Love You," a duet now at #21 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts.

Miist the seeks to change the way we look at each other

- Miist the SingerSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miist the singer, a chart-topping, award-winning California singer-songwriter has announced a World Smile Initiative© to accompany her soon-to-be-released single,“Could You Lend Me A Smile.”The multi-language Initiative will begin with a global singing competition, entitled“Sing for a Smile,” said Miist, which invites singers from eight or more countries to record a version of the song in their country's language.In addition, she said Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto will join her at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles to record the final track. Miist said she hopes the World Smile Initiative© will ease the worldwide burden of loneliness.“I was deeply touched by a story I read about a 20-year-old Tokyo man, who was found dead in his apartment alone. His body was not found until several months after passing away,” said Miist.She said that in Japan, as in many other countries, this has become so common that they have created a term for it. It's called the Lonely Death syndrome.Feeling lonely is pervasive in the U.S. as well, with over 60% of adults admitting to loneliness, according to Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy.In a report entitled“Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation,” Murthy says while most Americans experience loneliness, few admit it, and many are not willing to talk about it.In her upcoming song, Miist wonders aloud whether a simple smile could have changed the fate of the young Japanese man.“We all have smiles that we could just lend to others,” she said.“We don't have to give it to them, just lend them a smile. That alone couldchange the world in a small, but meaningful way,” the singer/songwriter said.As has become customary for Miist, the emotions triggered by a story created the vision of a song in her mind.In writing the song, Miist begins with haunting piano passages that tragically depict crowds passing the young man during his life without offering so much as a smile.Although relatively new to the music industry, Miist is making waves.Her first album,“The Songs from the Living Room,” was released in August. It was produced by Multi-Grammy® Award-winning Narada Michael Walden, an artist who has also produced hits for (Whitney Houston, Barbara Streisand, Aretha Franklin, and Mariah Carey).Miist is under consideration in two Grammy® Award categories in the current first-round voting. Already this year, Miist has received the Intercontinental Award and a Global Music Award for her work.In July, she became the first native Chinese singer to become the #1 Indie artist on the Billboard AC charts.Matsumoto is a Grammy® Award nominated Cellist whose solo will represent the voice of hope in the song, said Miist.Matsumoto said she is honored to participate in the World Smile Initiative© and in the recording session with Miist.“The cello will serve as the resonating voice of hope that ideally appears in times of despondency,” her producer said.“Sometimes we try to ignore it because it might disappear when we reach out to grasp it.”“While one project will not eliminate loneliness or cure the world's mental health epidemic, lending each other smiles would be a great start,” said Miist.The $10,000 in prizes related to the“Sing for a Smile” ( ) contest invites singers from around the world to record“Could You Lend Me a Smile” in their native languages, allowing their voices to circulate this important message in their neighborhoods and throughout their countries.The pre-translated languages included English, Chinese (Mandarin), French, Portuguese, Korean, Spanish, Japanese, and Italian.Visit to listen to the demo version of“Could You Lend Me a Smile” and learn more about the contest.More details are available on the contest website. Prospective singers will find all the information they need to record their language versions and post them to their social media, executives at her record company said. There is no cost to enter.Miist said she is planning a major announcement on World Kindness Day, Nov. 13.

Miist's hit "Move Your Body Slowly"

