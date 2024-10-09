Cathedral City Earns Certified Autism Centertm Status, Enhancing Accessibility For All

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- City Manager Charlie McClendon

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Committing to a more inclusive and accessible city, Cathedral City becomes a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC), a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). For the certification, over 80% of city employees, including law enforcement and first responders, went through training and certification designed to help understand and communicate with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"We are incredibly proud that Cathedral City has achieved the Certified Autism CenterTM designation from IBCCES,” says City Manager Charlie McClendon.“This certification reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive community where everyone can thrive. By enhancing our understanding of autism and adapting our services, we're not just improving accessibility – we're fostering a culture of acceptance and support.”

Many autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals face challenges when visiting new places or planning family outings due to a lack of staff understanding, the potential for sensory overload, and the need for flexible accommodations. To address these issues, IBCCES developed training and certification programs specifically for those organizations, ensuring more credible and understanding travel options are available.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman, shares his enthusiasm for Cathedral City's accomplishment, saying,“We are delighted to see Cathedral City achieve the Certified Autism CenterTM designation. This honor highlights the city's commitment to inclusivity and its proactive efforts to create supportive environments for autistic individuals and those with sensory needs. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact this will have on the community and its visitors.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for various organizations around the globe. Each program is created so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered throughout the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.



About Cathedral City

Incorporated in 1981 – later than its neighbors – Cathedral City provides a quality lifestyle and welcoming business climate. Cathedral City represents about ten percent of The Coachella Valley's population and is a destination of friendly neighborhoods, lush country clubs, diverse shopping, and unlimited business potential.

Cathedral City is valued and respected as a community that welcomes and embraces diversity, has an abundance of high quality and affordable housing options and vibrant businesses. Our neighborhoods are attractive, well-maintained, and issues surrounding homelessness have been compassionately addressed with thoughtful, coordinated, and collaborative programs.

Cathedral City is the fastest-growing among the desert cities, boasting higher growth in“snowbird” and full-time resident populations and economic indices than its neighbors-yet remains a great value. Many people across the nation know about Palm Springs, but more and more people are discovering that Cathedral City has become a great destination to live, dine, stay, and play!

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

