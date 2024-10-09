Medical Gas And Equipment Industry Worth $26.44 Billion By 2029 - Air Liquide, Linde, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Air Products And Chemicals, And Atlas Copco Dominate The Competitive Landscape
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical gas and Equipment market by Type (Pure Medical Gases/Mixtures), Medical Gas Equipment (Flowmeter, Medical Air Compressor)), Application (Therapeutics (Respiratory), Diagnostics), End-user (Hospitals, Home Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical gas and equipment market is projected to reach USD 26.44 billion by 2029 from USD 19.90 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The medical gas and equipment market has had strong growth due to a number of factors such as the rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, and bronchiectasis. Moreover, the initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped regions demand more medical gases and related equipment. Additionally, the growing trend of home healthcare services has also played a major role in the market's growth, due to the availability of portable oxygen systems.
North America is forecast to register the highest share of the medical gas and equipment market during the forecast period due to several factors. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high health expenditure rates and the presence of a large elderly population drive the demand for medical gases and their related devices in this region. Chronic diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which require long-term oxygen therapy, are on the rise in this region thus fuelling industry growth.
Furthermore, the existence of large pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as a comprehensive government and regulatory support framework fuel the market growth in this region.
Prominent players in the medical gas and equipment market are Air Liquide (France), Linde plc (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (US), and Atlas Copco AB (Sweden) among others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Demand for Medical Oxygen Growing Number of Surgeries Booming Geriatric Population Rising Shift Toward Home Healthcare Services Restraints
Declining Reimbursements for Respiratory Therapies Global Helium Shortage Opportunities
Expansion of Healthcare Industry Surge in Demand for Pain Management Solutions Growing Advancements in Healthcare Technologies Challenges
Limited Availability of Medical Gases High Cost of Medical Gas Equipment
Case Study Analysis
Adoption of Computerized Tracking System for Improved Patient Safety and Streamlined Compliance Documentation Implementation of Comprehensive Alarm Management System for Responsible Surveillance Development of Pressure Swing Adsorption Plants to Meet Increasing Needs of Liquid Medical Oxygen
Industry Analysis
Industry Trends Value Chain Analysis Technology Analysis Regulatory Landscape Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Pricing Analysis Key Conferences and Events, 2024 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria Unmet Needs/End-user Expectations in Medical Gas and Equipment Market Adjacent Market Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses Investment and Funding Scenario Reimbursement Scenario Impact of Generative AI on Medical Gas and Equipment Market
Companies Featured
Air Liquide Linde PLC Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Atlas Copco AB GCE Group Messer SE & Co. KGaA SOL S.p.A. Rotarex Norco Inc. Genstar Technologies Southern Gas Limited Calox Inc. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Steelman Gases Pvt. Ltd. Butler Gas Products Company SCI Analytical Amico Group of Companies Oxygen & Argon Works Ltd. AOPL Energy Apex Medical Gas Inc. Chengdu Taiyo Industrial Gases Co. Ltd. Carbide and Chemicals Holston Gases MEC Medical Ltd.
