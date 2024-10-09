The medical gas and equipment market has had strong growth due to a number of factors such as the rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, and bronchiectasis. Moreover, the initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped regions demand more medical gases and related equipment. Additionally, the growing trend of home healthcare services has also played a major role in the market's growth, due to the availability of portable oxygen systems.

North America is forecast to register the highest share of the medical gas and equipment market during the forecast period due to several factors. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high health expenditure rates and the presence of a large elderly population drive the demand for medical gases and their related devices in this region. Chronic diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which require long-term oxygen therapy, are on the rise in this region thus fuelling industry growth.

Furthermore, the existence of large pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as a comprehensive government and regulatory support framework fuel the market growth in this region.



The report analyzes the medical gas and equipment market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, application, end user and region. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Prominent players in the medical gas and equipment market are Air Liquide (France), Linde plc (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (US), and Atlas Copco AB (Sweden) among others.

