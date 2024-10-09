Anti-Drone Industry Report 2024-2029: Assessment Of The $7+ Billion Market By System, Application, Platform, Vertical, Region And Company
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone market by Electronic Systems, Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, Hybrid Systems, Detection, Detection & Disruption, Ground-Based, UAV-Based, Handheld, Military & Defense, Homeland Security and Public Venues - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anti-drone market was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.05 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period Increasing government spending on counter-drone technologies is driving the growth of the anti-drone market. The presence of a complex regulatory landscape is restraining the growth of the anti-drone market.
The European market is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The surge in demand for anti-drone systems within Europe is propelled by the rising necessity to detect small drones and the increasing use of these systems across commercial, military, and defense sectors. These technologies are also being deployed for safeguarding public events and venues. The expansion of the anti-drone market in Europe is bolstered by the presence of prominent manufacturing firms that have invested significantly in research and development to maintain a competitive edge.
Notable players in this market include Advanced Radar Technologies SA (Spain), Thales (France), BSS Holland BV (Netherlands), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (UK), Saab (Sweden), Openworks Engineering Ltd. (UK), Prime Consulting & Technologies (Denmark), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Robin Radar Systems BV (Netherlands), SCG LLC (Switzerland), and Selex Es Inc. (Italy). These players are driving the growth of the anti-drone market in this region.
The report segments the anti-drone market and forecasts its size by system type, application, platform type, vertical, and region. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Supply chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the anti-drone ecosystem.
The anti-drone market is dominated by a few globally established players such as RTX (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Thales (France), IAI (Israel), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited (UK), High Point (US), DroneShield Ltd (Australia), Dedrone (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the anti-drone market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Illicit Activities Increasing UAS Sightings at International Airports Government-Led Initiatives to Promote Adoption of Anti-Drone Systems Restraints
High Initial Investments Violation of Individual Privacy Rights Diverse Regulatory Landscape Opportunities
Expanding Infrastructure in Smart Cities Ongoing Advancements in Anti-Drone Technology Challenges
Vulnerability to Hacking Technological Limitations and Risk of Collateral Damage
Case Study Analysis
Thales Provided Brazil with Ground Master 400 Alpha (Gm400A) Radars That Offer Long-Range Surveillance IAI and Edge Collaborated to Address Modern Security Challenges and Drone Threats Iron and IAI Collaborated to Upgrade Drone Guard System Blighter Assisted Ukraine with Cutting-Edge Radar Systems to Detect and Track Drones
Industry Analysis
Value Chain Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Investment and Funding Scenario Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business Technology Analysis Pricing Analysis Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria Impact of AI/Generative AI on Anti-Drone Market Trade Analysis Patent Analysis Regulatory Landscape Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025
Companies Featured
RTX Lockheed Martin Corporation Leonardo S.p.A. Thales IAI Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited High Point DroneShield Ltd. Dedrone Moog Inc. Aselsan A.S. MBDA Detect Inc. Saab Accipiter Radar Boeing ApolloShield Northrop Grumman Battelle Memorial Institute Hensoldt Art (Advanced Radar Technologies) Drone Defense Drone Major Ltd. SkySafe BlueHalo Fortem Technologies D-Fend Solutions Ad Ltd. Cerbair SRC, Inc. Aaronia AG Avnon Group BAE Systems Robin Radar Systems Elbit Systems Ltd. Hologarde Advanced Protection Systems L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Rheinmetall AG Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)
