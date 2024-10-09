VIVAZEN® CELEBRATES WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY WITH A FOCUS ON PERSONAL CARE AND RELIEF THROUGH PLANT-BASED WELLNESS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIVAZEN® Encourages Individuals to Prioritize Mental Well-being with Natural, Plant-Based Solutions for Relaxation and Relief*

PHOENIX, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Mental Day on October 10th, 2024, VIVAZEN®, a leading brand in plant-based wellness1, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to empowering individuals to prioritize their mental well-being. As part of the global celebration, VIVAZEN® is shining a spotlight on the importance of personal care, relaxation, and relief, emphasizing the power of nature's botanicals in fostering mental balance.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness ( NAMI ) , one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year, and nearly 30% of those individuals are resistant to conventional treatments like pharmaceuticals. VIVAZEN® recognizes the growing demand for alternative, plant-based solutions to support those struggling with stress and emotional health challenges.*

"Mental health is not only about addressing crises; it's about proactive, ongoing care," said Dr. Paloma Lehfeldt, Senior Director of Medical Science at VIVAZEN®. "World Mental Health Day underscores the importance of a holistic, integrative approach to mental health. By tapping into the therapeutic potential of plant-based products, we aim to provide viable, evidence-based alternatives for individuals who may not have found relief through conventional treatments. Our mission is to offer scientifically supported, safe solutions that empower people to take control of their mental health and well-being."*

VIVAZEN®'s line of botanical products combines carefully selected herbs, extracts, and natural ingredients that have been traditionally used for relaxation and relief. From kratom to kava, the brand's unique formulations are designed to provide a sense of calm,

which has the potential to aid individuals in finding their balance in a world that often feels overwhelming.*

As part of the World Mental Health Day celebration, VIVAZEN® is offering special promotions on its most popular products, encouraging everyone to take a moment for themselves. The brand is also sharing tips on how to integrate plant-based rituals into daily routines through social media, helping followers cultivate moments of peace and mindfulness.

For more information about VIVAZEN® and its products, please visit vivazen .

*VIVAZEN®

products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and these statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

About VIVAZEN®



VIVAZEN® is a trailblazer in the herbal supplement market, offering an unrivaled lineup of multi-botanical products that deliver Feel Good Relief®. With a decade of experience and a reputation for quality and safety, VIVAZEN® is on a mission to empower Everyday HeroesTM to live their best lives through the power of plants and natural wisdom. For more information, visit

.

Media : [email protected]

_______________________________________________

1

As measured by Nielsen, 52 week period ending April 2024, US Convenience Channel

SOURCE VIVAZEN

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED