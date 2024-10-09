The Future Of Navigation Is Mini: Advanced Navigation Launches Certus Mini Series With INS And AHRS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Less weight and more performance, the series is designed for land systems and lightweight air platforms









SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Navigation , a world leader in navigation and autonomous systems, has announced the expansion of its versatile Certus range, with the new Mini series.

Available in three variants, the Certus Mini series includes a GNSS-aided Certus Mini D and Certus Mini N inertial navigation system (INS), while Certus Mini A functions as an attitude and heading reference system (AHRS).

Weighing no more than 55 grams, the series packs an impressive punch in performance and cost-efficiency, defying expectations for its weight and size.

Advanced Navigation CEO Chris Shaw said, “Manufacturers and system integrators often face trade-offs between performance, size, cost and weight. The Certus Mini series is a testament these attributes do not need to conflict with one another.

For customers deploying land-based vehicles, this value-driven breakthrough lowers their entry barrier to precise and reliable navigation. It also unlocks new possibilities for those using lightweight airborne platforms, such as drones, where every gram counts towards flight efficiency and power consumption.

Designed with flexibility in mind, the series is easily integrated into existing and new system builds with simple plug-and-play connectivity, minimizing development time and costs. This adaptability, paired with its performance and size, makes the Mini series a powerful addition to the already versatile Certus range.”

The Future of Navigation is Mini

Dual-antenna INS - Leading the series, the Certus Mini D features dual-antenna GNSS heading. This allows it to deliver superior accuracy in heading, position and velocity. With a maximum weight of 55 grams, it fills a critical gap in the market for a dual-antenna INS in a lightweight and compact size.



Multiband GNSS receiver - By operating on the L1/L5 multi-constellation GNSS, the Certus Mini series offers leading capabilities in interference immunity, position accuracy and multipath resistance in urban environments, such as near tall buildings, tree canopies and canyons.



Software-enabled hardware - The series houses Advanced Navigation's breakthrough algorithmic technology. This software-enabled hardware delivers navigation data superior to outputs based on traditional filter methods, offering new levels of performance for miniature INS in GNSS-challenged environments.











Easily Integrated Into New and Existing Platforms

The Certus Mini series can be easily integrated into legacy systems and new builds, ensuring seamless upgrades, reducing installation time and minimizing costs. This flexibility accelerates deployment across diverse applications including:

Geospatial surveying - Certus Mini can augment drone solutions by providing accurate positioning and attitude without weighing the system down. This enables new applications for surveying environments across open-pit mines, construction sites, urban areas and critical infrastructure.



Agriculture - In a new era defined by farming-as-a-service (FaaS), Certus Mini can be used in purpose-built agriculture robots and equipment to assist with a diverse range of tasks, including aerial spraying, weed detection and localization, monitoring crop health, inspecting moisture levels, creating field maps, autonomous pruning and grass-cutting, among others.



Open-pit mining - Certus Mini is the ideal solution for surface drilling OEMs and integrators seeking precise rig alignment. Best-in-class accuracy provides precise alignment even in deep pits where multipath errors occur, and a ruggedized design delivers durability and reliability in harsh mining conditions.



Asset tracking - Certus Mini can be used to track and monitor assets for a range of industries, including mining, facility management, manufacturing, construction, commercial fleets, automotive, oil and gas, among others.



Rapid Product Delivery with In-House Manufacturing

By manufacturing all solutions in-house, Advanced Navigation employs a vertical integration framework which streamlines development, enhances quality control, and ensures agility in responding to customer demand. Further, by utilizing machine learning and advanced quality control mechanisms, only components meeting the highest standards are integrated into the navigation system.

This in-house capability guarantees exceptional product reliability, quality, and longevity, while providing complete control over production timelines, reducing lead times, and ensuring swift, efficient delivery of the entire product series.









General availability

The Certus Mini series is now available for purchase in OEM and ruggedized form.

Certus Mini D ual-antenna Navigatio



0.1 ° Roll and Pitch

0.1 ° Heading (GNSS)

10 mm RTK Positioning 1000 Hz Update Rate

Certus Mini N avigation, single antenn



0.1 ° Roll and Pitch

0.2 ° Heading (Velocity)

10 mm RTK Positioning 1000 Hz Update Rate

Certus Mini A ttitude and heading reference syste



0.1 ° Roll and Pitch

0.8 ° Heading (Magnetic) 1000 Hz Update Rate



Note: The Certus Mini series will replace Advanced Navigation's legacy systems Orientus and Spatial. Customer support will continue for Orientus and Spatial, with the Certus Mini Series recommended for new design and builds.

About Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global leader in navigation and autonomous systems. By leveraging capabilities in software-enabled hardware, every solution delivers unrivaled capabilities and exceptional performance across land, air, sea and space applications where GPS is unreliable.

Made possible with extensive research, testing and onshore automated manufacturing, the company has progressed into deep technology fields, including underwater acoustics, GNSS antennas and receivers, radio frequency systems, inertial sensors, photonics, robotics and quantum-enhanced inertial navigation. Customers choose Advanced Navigation for rapid product delivery and unmatched technical field expertise.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia with multiple research facilities throughout the country and offices around the world. Advanced Navigation is an Australian manufacturer exporting globally. #JoinTheAutonomyRevolution

For additional information, visit

Media Contact

Stephanie Qiu

Senior PR & Communications Manager

...

