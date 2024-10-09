Richard Rubenstein Honored As A 2024 Power Player In Public Relations & Lobbying By Politicsny

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) My inclusion on PoliticsNY's 2024 Power Players list is a testament to the exceptional work our firm delivers every day to advance the goals of our clients and tell their unique stories” - Richard Rubenstein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is proud to announce that the firm's president, Richard Rubenstein, has been named to PoliticsNY's prestigious 2024 Power Players in Public Relations & Lobbying list. This distinguished honor recognizes Richard's unparalleled leadership and influence in the public relations industry, highlighting his role in shaping strategic communications for a broad spectrum of clients across sectors including real estate, finance, technology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, wellness, and entertainment.

As president of Rubenstein Public Relations, Richard has built a legacy of delivering high-impact communications strategies that enhance brand visibility, build reputations, and drive business success. His innovative approach, combined with decades of experience and a deep understanding of media dynamics, has positioned Rubenstein PR as one of the leading PR agencies in the country.

“My inclusion on PoliticsNY's 2024 Power Players list is a testament to the exceptional work our firm delivers every day to advance the goals of our clients and tell their unique stories,” Richard said.“I am fortunate to work alongside a talented and dedicated team at Rubenstein PR, whose unwavering commitment to excellence drives our continued success in the public relations industry.”

The Power Players in Public Relations & Lobbying list highlights individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry and have had a lasting impact on public discourse through their work. PoliticsNY's list is a go-to guide for recognizing those who are setting the standard for excellence in communications, advocacy, and influence.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York–based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

