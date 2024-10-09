Urgent Need To Build Second And Third Levels Of Critical Infrastructure Protection PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With winter approaching, Ukraine faces pressing challenges, including providing drinking water to the southern Ukrainian regions, securing and heat supplies, and constructing the second and third levels of critical infrastructure protection.

Prime Denys Shmyhal made these remarks during the 11th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukrainian Donor Platform, as reported by Ukrinform via Telegram .

"Resource mobilization, Ukraine's recovery, and reform implementation are key tasks within the Ukrainian Donor Platform... The government's recovery priorities remain steady: energy, housing reconstruction, critical infrastructure restoration, humanitarian demining, and private sector support. Ahead of a challenging winter, we have several urgent needs: providing drinking water to the southern regions, restoring housing, ensuring energy and heating supplies, and building the second and third levels of critical infrastructure protection," he stated.

Regarding resource mobilization, Shmyhal highlighted two main issues: securing external budget support for 2025 amounting to USD

38.4 billion and obtaining USD

50 billion from frozen Russian assets.

He noted: "It is essential that these funds begin arriving by the end of this year."

"Ukraine continues to implement reforms and fulfills all commitments. At the same time, it is crucial that all reforms, partner conditions, and recommendations are aligned with Ukraine's European integration, macroeconomic stability, and economic development goals," emphasized the Prime Minister.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to all countries and organizations involved in the Platform, which currently includes 23 countries as permanent and temporary members and observers, along with seven international financial institutions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision to allocate an additional EUR

86 million toward protective systems around energy facilities to safeguard them against Russian attacks.