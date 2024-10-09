Russians Torture Resident Of Kakhovka To Death
10/9/2024 10:08:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the city of Kakhovka, Kherson region, Russian invaders tortured to death a 45-year-old local resident, Volodymyr Zakabluk.
This was reported by the Center for Investigative Journalism , Ukrinform reports.
According to the man's friends and acquaintances, the Russians detained Zakabluk Volodymyr, born in 1979, in Kakhovka, Kherson region, and severely tortured him. The man died from his injuries. It happened in early October 2024.
Zakabluk worked at the local branch of the limited liability company JSC Cargill, which owns, among other things, an oil extraction plant in Kakhovka. From 2004 to 2008, the man was registered as an individual entrepreneur with activities related to the provision of transportation services and mediation in specialized trade.
Other details of his death are currently unknown.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine has served suspicion notices in absentia to two Russian military officers who tortured Colonel Oleksii Telizhenko, assistant rector of the National Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine, at the beginning of the full-scale war.
