Germany To Implement 50 Defense Aid Projects For Ukraine Before Year-End

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will have run 50 projects of military assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year worth a total of EUR 1.4 billion.

This was stated by the head of the Special Staff for Ukraine at the German of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding, who spoke an interview with RND , Ukrinform reports.

"The Bundestag has just approved another EUR 400 million for us, just for 2024. This will enable us to implement a total of 50 projects for a total of EUR 1.4 billion this year," he said.

Freuding assured that Germany continues to provide Kyiv with defense support at a high level, and recalled that last week alone, two SLM and SLS Iris-T anti-aircraft systems were delivered, and by the end of the year, two more anti-aircraft systems, a double-digit number of infantry fighting vehicles and main battle tanks and a five- to six-figure amount of artillery ammunition will be supplied.

He noted the improvement in ammunition supplies to Ukraine's Armed Forces. According to the official, Russia's artillery superiority was estimated as 8:1 in the spring, and now it is as much as 3:1. This is thanks not only to partners' assistance but to the increase of Ukraine's domestic output, he said.

Regarding the permission to launch Western-provided weapons at targets inside Russia, the general said this was a matter for other capitals to decide because Germany does not supply such weapons. There are currently no plans to send Ukraine long-range Taurus missiles, he added. At the same time, he noted that Ukraine successfully hits military targets on Russian soil using its own weapons.

As reported, the German budget for 2025 lays down a reduction of direct spending on military aid to Ukraine to EUR 4 billion, while the German government is betting that Kyiv's needs will be met through a $50 billion loan, which will be paid off from profits on frozen assets of Russia's Central Bank.